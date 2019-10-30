INGLESIDE – For the first time since 2012, the Beeville cross country team boasts a district champion.
Lady Trojan freshman Jada Johnson claimed the individual girls title at the District 31-4A Championship last week.
Johnson won the race by 12 seconds over runner-up Riley Parker (Rockport-Fulton) by clocking a time of 12 minutes, 29 seconds on the 2-mile course.
The freshman is the first Beeville runner to win an individual district championship since 2012 when Tanner Treviño won the boys title.
With her championship performance, Johnson secured a bid to the Region IV Championship, which will be held Monday on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
She will be joined by fellow Lady Trojans Noemi Alaniz in the 4A girls race, which is slated to begin at 11 a.m.
Alaniz earned her bid to the region meet by finishing eighth for the Lady Trojans at the district meet.
She clocked a time of 13:17, which put her one second behind the seventh-place finisher and two seconds ahead of the ninth- and 10th-place finishers.
Beeville also will be represented by the Trojan boys team at the region meet after their third-place finish at the district meet.
The 4A boys race at the region meet begins at 11:20 a.m. Monday.
The Trojans posted a team total of 61 points to beat out Orange Grove (69 points) for the final team qualifying spot.
Brandon Guerrero was the top finisher for the Trojans at the meet, taking fifth on the 3.1-mile track with a time of 17:18.
Caleb Marshal also finished inside the top 10 for Beeville, clocking 17:44 to finish ninth.
Derick Gonzalez, Trace Fox and Juan Gonzales rounded out the scoring for Beeville. Gonzalez finished 15th in 18:18, while Fox was 20th in 18:48 and Gonzales was 24th in 19:10.
Jacob Salazar and Darrian Munoz also ran for the Trojans, finishing 27th and 36th, respectively. Salazar posted a time of 19:28, and Munoz clocked 22:35.
Ingleside won the boys team title with 38 points, and Robstown was the runner-up with 57 points.
The Lady Trojans, behind Johnson and Alaniz, finished fifth in the girls team standings with 107 points.
Rockport-Fulton won the girls championship. Ingleside was second and Sinton was third.
Avery Silvas was the third-best finisher for the Lady Trojans, taking 27th in 14:18.
Hailey Pollack finished 35th in 14:56, and Caleigh Martin was 36th in 15:01 for the Beeville girls.
Erin Trice was Beeville’s sixth runner, clocking 15:26 to finish 40th.
Junior varsity
Beeville won the boys junior varsity title with 27 points.
The Trojans boasted the top two finishers in the race and had four of their five runners finish in the top 10.
Erik Imes won the individual JV title, while Malik Aliabi was the runner-up for the Trojans.
Rowdy Siddon finished fifth, and William Gamez finished 10th. Michael Williams took 16th for Beeville.
In the junior varsity girls race, Kyleigh Guerrero finished 20th, and Kateryna Kanyuka finished 21st for the Lady Trojans.
Junior high
The Moreno eighth-grade boys finished as the runners-up at the district meet.
Austin Hackney led the Trojans with a ninth-place finish, while Emmanuel Liserio was 10th.
Ben Garcia finished 13th; Stephen Sypolt was 15th, and Zeke Carrizales was 16th for Beeville.
The rest of the finishers for the Trojan eighth-graders were: Makaya Urzua, 17th; Jason Servantes, 21st; Lane Jerkins, 22nd; Nathaniel Quintanilla, 25th; Kaleb Mayer, 27th; Darrian Chapa, 28th; Landon Baldillez, 29th; Jason Perez, 31st; Wilder Gaines, 32nd; Ryan Espinosa, 33rd; Christopher Carillo, 35th; and Anthony Avalos, 36th.
In the eighth-grade girls race, Moreno finished fourth as a team.
Alana Guerrero was the top finisher for the Lady Trojan eighth-graders, finishing sixth.
Kyla Kelly took eighth, Tiki Moore finished 16th, Aris Hernandez placed 31st and Daniella Gonzales took 33rd for the Lady Trojans.
The seventh-grade boys team was led by Javon Hernandez, who finished seventh for the Trojans.
Judea Dominguez finished 20th; Adrian Gonzales was 21st, and Jacob Herrera placed 25th for the Moreno seventh-graders.