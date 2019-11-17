KINGSVILLE – Skidmore-Tynan volleyball coach Holly Vasquez had to utter one of her least favorite refrains last week after her team’s match in the area playoffs; one even she would admit she’s had to use far too often this year.
“To me, it’s not a loss. We just beat ourselves,” the Lady Cat coach said after her team fell in five sets to Jubilee Brownsville in the second round of the 3A state volleyball playoffs.
The Lady Cats won the first two sets of the contest, but let their own errors get the best of them in losing three straight sets to the Lady Titans.
“That’s the story of our lives,” Vasquez said after a parade of tear-streaked faces left the Lady Cat locker room following the loss. “… That was difficult for them. I think they are taking it pretty hard.”
Skidmore seemed to be in full control from the outset, cruising to wins of 25-19 and 25-18 in the first two sets to move within a set of advancing to the third round.
The Lady Cats didn’t hit well in the opening set with just four kills to seven errors, but the Lady Titans were still no match as their errors piled up in their first ever appearance in the second round of the postseason.
In the second set, Skidmore racked up 10 kills and made just three errors with a hitting percentage of .269.
Things went south from there for the Lady Cats, though.
“It was easy stuff,” Vasquez said when asked what went wrong over the final three sets.
Jubilee extended the match with a 25-23 win in the third set.
In the fourth set, the Lady Titans won 12 of the first 19 points for a 12-7 lead, but saw that advantage disappear when the Lady Cats won five in a row out of their own timeout to tie the set.
Skidmore was the first to 20 in the set and went up 23-21 on an ace from Adriana Flores.
Jubilee took a timeout to try to kill Skidmore’s momentum, and it worked as the Lady Titans won the next two points to even the set.
Jubilee moved to set point first, 24-23, but Skidmore responded to make it 24-24.
Jubilee won the next point to get to set point, then won the set with a miraculous kill on a free ball that fell into an open spot on the Skidmore side.
In the tiebreaking fifth set, the two teams split the first 18 points before Jubilee won three in a row for a 12-9 advantage.
It was 13-12 when Eddika Hernandez served up an ace to tie the match for the Lady Cats.
Her next serve was into the net, though, moving Jubilee to match point for the first time.
Katryna Hernandez tied it at 14 with a kill, but Jubilee paid that back with a kill of its own to earn its second match point.
The serve was wide for the Lady Titans, though, tying the set at 15.
Brianna Flores then gave Skidmore its first match point with an ace, the 10th of the match for the Lady Cats.
Jubilee won the next three points thanks to a Skidmore hitting error, a kill and then, on the Lady Titans’ third match point of the night, a Skidmore passing error for an 18-16 victory in the set.
Jackie Hernandez and K. Hernandez both finished with triple-doubles in the loss. Jackie had 15 kills, 22 digs, 22 assists and three aces, while Katryna had 19 kills, 21 digs, 12 assists and three solo blocks.
Brittany Hinojosa had three kills, while B. Flores, A. Flores and Mari Gonzales all had two kills.
The Flores twins, Brianna and Adriana, had four and two aces, respectively.
A. Flores led the team in digs with 36, while Jasmine Terry had 30. Noemi Gonzales recorded 16 digs.
Skidmore finished the season 28-10.
“It’s hard to see this group go,” said Vasquez afterward. “… It’s going to be hard to replace the quality that we had.
“It was a great season. I hate to see it end like that. I want to get beat, I don’t want to beat myself.”