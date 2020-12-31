Kaydence Menchaca carried the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat basketball team to its second straight District 29-3A victory on Dec. 15.
The freshman standout scored half of her team’s points in a 34-25 road victory over Orange Grove.
The win pushed Skidmore-Tynan to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in district play.
It was a game won with defense, according to Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe.
“We won this game with defense,” he said. “I tell our girls that defense will keep us in any game, and tonight it was solid.
“We did a good job of tagging cutter and limiting their points in the paint. We applied pressure to them throughout the game, and that really helped us.”
Skidmore held the hosts to single digits in every quarter and to just 25 percent shooting from the field for the game.
Skidmore led 6-4 after one quarter but saw that lead disappear early in the quarter when OG hit its first of just two 3-pointers for a 7-6 lead.
The Lady Cats later tied it at 7-7, then took the lead on the next possession and never gave it back.
They led 19-13 at halftime and 21-18 after three quarters before outscoring the Dogs 13-7 in the fourth.
Skidmore struggled from the field in the win, making just 10 of 47 from the field (21.3 percent), including just 3 of 19 from long range.
Menchaca scored 17 on 5-of-17 shooting with two of her makes coming from long range.
She also had two steals and three rebounds.
Brianna Flores hit the team’s other 3-pointer and finished with eight points. She also added five rebounds and five steals.
Brittany Hinojosa had six points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals.
Mariella Gonzales scored just one point but grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals.
Daniella Villarreal added two points, while Jasmine Terry dished out four assists to go with five steals and two rebounds.
“All nine girls contributed tonight, and that is always a good thing,” Stowe said. “Kaydence shouldered the offensive load tonight, but all five girls on the court worked together so well.
“I’m lucky to have a team who sets their egos aside and focuses on the big picture.”
S-T 45, Aransas Pass 29
The Lady Cats opened district play with a home victory over Aransas Pass at the DuBose Special Events Center.
“What a great way for us to start district,” said Stowe. “We knew Aransas Pass was going to bring the pressure for all 32 minutes. We just wanted to make sure we put the girls in good spots and trust them to make plays.
“They executed our game plan. We didn’t play perfect, but we played well enough in some of our key areas.”
Skidmore won each of the first three quarters, outscoring the visitors 13-9 in the first, 8-4 in the second and 16-7 in the third.
The Lady Cat defense held AP to just 19.3 percent shooting from the field, which included a 4-for-30 performance from long range (13.3 percent).
Gonzales shouldered the offensive load for Skidmore, pouring in a game-best 18 points. She also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and recorded three steals.
Menchaca chipped in 10 points to go with three steals and two rebounds.
Terry had seven points, three assists and three steals, while Hinojosa added six points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Flores added four points, three steals and two rebounds.
