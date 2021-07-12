The Beeville junior softball all-star team finished as runners-up in the Texas East District 29 tournament last week.
The ladies from Beeville fell 16-3 to Taft in the district championship game, which was played June 30 at the Bulldog Sports Complex in Three Rivers.
Taft struck for two runs in the first inning, then stretched its lead to 8-0 in the second inning. The ladies in the green and white then scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings before adding six in the top of the sixth.
Beeville scored two of its runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run single by Amiah Gutierrez. Beeville got its other run in the bottom of the sixth.
Beeville won back-to-back contests to reach the title tilt after opening the tournament with a loss.
Taft downed Beeville 15-0 in four innings in the tournament opener for both teams on June 26.
Beeville bounced back the next night by beating Sinton 14-3 to move into the consolation bracket final.
Beeville then used a major comeback in that consolation final to reach the district title game.
Trailing 13-5 to Refugio, Beeville rattled off 13 runs in the sixth inning to take the lead into the final inning.
Refugio pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh, but Mia Garcia induced a popout to second for the final out, which Tempist Gonzales hauled in to clinch Beeville’s 18-17 victory.
Major baseball
The Beeville major baseball all-star finished as the runner-up in the Zone A bracket in the district tournament.
Sinton knocked off the Beeville boys 6-4 at George West to win the zone title and advance into the district championship.
Sinton took the lead in the first inning and never relinquished it. The Sinton boys scored one run in each of the first three innings to built a 3-0 lead, then stretched its lead to 6-0 in the fourth.
Beeville cut into the lead in the fifth with two runs, but then left two runners stranded.
In the sixth, Beeville pushed across two more, but Sinton killed the rally to clinch the victory.
Junior baseball
Beeville’s junior baseball all-star team went 2-2 and was knocked out of the Texas East District 29 tournament in the consolation finals by Taft.
Taft handed Beeville both of its losses in the tournament.
Taft downed the Beeville boys 23-3 in five innings in the consolation bracket final.
In the tournament opener for both teams, Taft beat Beevill 9-1 behind a seven-run outburst in the first inning.
Beeville sandwiched a pair of victories between those two defeats.
The first of those wins was a 21-13 victory over Aransas Pass, during which Beeville scored at least twice in every inning.
Beeville followed that with a 17-4 triumph over Sinton behind a five-strikeout performance from Jaron Banda on the bump.
Beeville scored six times in the second inning, then plated five runs in both the third and fourth inning on its way to the win.
Major softball
The Beeville major softball all-star team was bounced from the district tournament after back-to-back losses on June 18 and 21.
Rockport handed the Beeville ladies a 15-0 defeat in the tournament opener.
Three days later, Beeville was knocked out by a combined unit from Woodsboro and Taft, 11-1. Peyton Zamora scored Beeville’s lone run in the first inning of the loss.
