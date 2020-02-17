ODEM –The Skidmore-Tynan Junior High girls basketball purple teams both claimed wins over Odem last week.
The eighth-grade Lady Cats kept their unbeaten season going, improving to 14-0 with a 27-1 win over the Lady Owlets.
Kaydence Menchaca had six points to lead Skidmore in the victory.
Kat Herrera, Klarissa Herrera, Lila McFall and Kayli Smith each scored four points for the Lady Cats. Maggy Moreman and Adrianna Moron both had two points.
The seventh-graders downed Odem 25-14.
Mia Briseno scored 10 points to lead Skidmore, while Alexis Moron added seven points.
Jenna Vasquez added four, and Paula Gonzales and Addison Sidonio each scored two points.
S-T boys purple teams split with Odem
The seventh-grade boys purple team beat Odem last week, while the eighth-grade Bobcats fell to the Owlets.
The seventh-graders bested Odem 22-11 to improve to 3-10 overall and 3-5 in district play.
Cuatro Morrill had six points to pace the Bobcats, while Andrew Silva scored four points, as did Menad Rebugio.
Matthew Stillman added three points, Kolton Lopez and Noah West scored two apiece, and Mason Nelson had one point.
The eighth-grade Bobcats fell to 4-8 overall and 3-5 in district play with a 36-27 loss to Odem.
Steven Garza led Skidmore with 10 points. Denham Cheek contributed six points.
RJ Hinojosa and Walker Widner had four apiece, while Cisco Soliz chipped in three points.
Skidmore boys white teams sweep Odem
Both of the Skidmore-Tynan boys white teams picked up wins over Odem.
The eighth-grade team stayed unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in district with a 21-8 win over the Owlets.
Dallan Cheek had eight points to lead the Bobcats, while Randy Moron scored six points.
Wyatt Widner added five and Alex Menchaca scored two.
The seventh-graders scored the only two points of the second half by either team to win 8-6 and improve to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in district play.
Joe Tovar scored four points for the Bobcats, while Ricardo Colmenero and Marc Garcia had two points apiece.