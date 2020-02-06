PETTUS – The Pettus Junior High girls basketball teams both picked up wins over visiting Refugio last week.
The eighth-grade Lady Eagles, behind Jocelyn Reyna, downed Refugio 16-7.
Reyna scored a game-high nine points to pace Pettus. Aleigha Hartsfield scored five points, while Jasalin Garza chipped in two points.
The seventh-grade Lady Eagles bested the visiting Lady Cats by a 9-4 count.
Carmen Cantu was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles with seven points. Miranda Monson added the team’s other two points.
Taft sweeps both S-TJH boys purple teams
The Taft Whippets completed a sweep of both Skidmore-Tynan Junior High boys purple teams on Jan. 23.
Taft beat the Bobcat eighth-graders by a 47-28 count thanks in large part to wins of 10-2 and 13-4 in the first and fourth quarters, respectively.
Denham Cheek paced Skidmore with nine points, while Steven Garza had eight points. Cisco Soliz added five points.
The Bobcats fell to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in district play with the loss.
In the seventh-grade game, Taft parlayed a 16-5 edge in the second quarter into a 30-23 win over the Bobcats.
Andrew Silva scored 18 of his team’s 23 points in the loss. Cuatro Morrill added three and Mason Nelson chipped in two points.
The Bobcat seventh-graders fell to 1-10 overall and 1-5 in district play.
Skidmore boys white teams sweep Taft
In a reversal from the “A” games, the S-TJH boys white teams both downed Taft last week.
The eighth-grade Bobcats won 21-10 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Wyatt Widner scored 11 points to lead Skidmore to the win. Randy Moron added four points, while Dallan Cheek, Tevin Hernandez and Alex Menchaca each scored two points.
The seventh-graders scored 11 points in each half on their way to a 22-8 win over the Whippets, improving to 3-2 on the season.
Ricardo Colmenero had five points to pace Skidmore. Jacob Chavarria and Joe Tovar each scored four points.
Lady Cat 8th-graders stay perfect
The S-TJH eighth-grade purple team ran its mark to 13-0 on the year last week with a 42-7 romp of Taft.
Kaydence Menchaca poured in 17 points to lead Skidmore in the win.
Kat Herrera had eight points, while Kayli Smith scored seven points. Maggy Moreman, Lila McFall and Adrianna Moron each scored two points.
It was the Lady Cats’ third victory of the year over Taft.
The Lady Cat eighth-grade white team fell 15-4 to Taft, dropping its record to 1-3 on the season.
Annalysa Vela and Julissa Garza each scored two points for Skidmore.
The Lady Whippets downed the seventh-grade purple team by a 15-9 count.
Jenna Vasquez had seven points for Skidmore. Mia Briseno scored the team’s other two points.
The seventh-grade white team picked up a win over Taft, downing the Lady Whippets 10-2 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Daylynn Moore scored six points to lead the Lady Cats. Mattie Thoms and Lilyanna Hernandez each added two points.