GEORGE WEST – The Skidmore-Tynan eighth-grade purple team won the George West tournament Saturday with a pair of dominating victories.
The Lady Cats beat George West 50-14 in the championship after routing Pleasanton 55-12 in the semifinals.
Skidmore improved to 11-0 on the year with the victory.
Kaydence Menchaca led the team in scoring in both victories. She poured in 17 points in the semifinal game, then tallied 29 points in the championship game.
Kat Herrera had 11 in the win over Pleasanton, then six against GW.
Maggy Moreman added five in the first game and seven in the second, while Kali Smith had six points against Pleasanton and four more against George West.
In a regular-season contest last Thursday, the Lady Cats beat Mathis 49-19.
Menchaca and Herrera both poured in 15 points, while Klarissa Herrera scored 13 points in the victory.
The Lady Cat seventh-grade purple team finished third at the George West tournament.
They fell 31-16 to George West in the semifinals, then beat Three Rivers 25-14 in the third-place game.
Alexis Moron led the team in scoring in both games with eight and seven, respectively.
Mia Briseno had two points against GW, then scored six against TR. Addison Sidonio scored three in the loss to GW and then four in the win over TR.
The Lady Cats beat Mathis 21-10 last Thursday.
Moron scored five points to lead Skidmore, while Briseno, Mikayla Cascarano and Mailey Hardin had four points apiece.
Moreno 8th-grade orange boys win Taft tournament title
The Moreno boys basketball eighth-grade orange team cruised to the championship at the Taft tournament Saturday.
The Trojans routed Alice, Three Rivers and Taft to win the title.
They beat Alice 54-26 to start the tourney, then romped past Three Rivers 48-15 in the semifinals.
Moreno claimed the championship with a 44-17 win over Taft in the tournament finale.
Sean Leal finished the tournament with a total of 32 points over the three games. Darion Perez and Austin Arredondo both had 22 points for the tourney, while Riley Roschetzky had 16 points and Ransom McElwain added 14 points.
The Trojans improved to 10-1 on the year with the three victories. They are also 4-0 in district play this season.
Pettus boys win first of year
The Pettus Junior High boys basketball team picked up its first win of the year at the Kenedy tournament Saturday.
The Eagles bested Runge 27-25 in the third-place game to claim their first victory.
Pettus outscored the Yellowjackets 15-11 in the first half and then held off Runge in the second half.
Alex Hartsfield led Pettus with 13 points, while Nathen Orr scored 12 points. Seth Guajardo scored the team’s other two points.
In the semifinals, McMullen County downed the Eagles 47-20.
Orr had a team-high 13 points, while Hartsfield poured in seven points.
On Monday, Port Aransas handed the Eagles a 31-21 loss.
The Marlins led 6-3 after one, 19-12 at halftime and 27-18 after three quarters.
Hartsfield had a team-best 11 points for Pettus. Orr contributed eight points, while Guajardo chipped in two points.
The Eagles fell to 1-6 on the year with the loss.
S-TJH boys white teams pick up wins, purple teams fall to district foe Mathis
The Skidmore-Tynan Junior High boys white teams both picked up wins over Mathis, while the purple teams both fell to the Bucs.
The eighth-grade white team won 20-10 to improve to 4-0 on the year.
Wyatt Widner, Dallen Cheek and Randy Moron all scored six points in the win. Alex Menchaca had the team’s other two points.
The seventh-grade white team got its first win of the season with a 21-8 victory over the Bucs.
The Bobcats (1-2) outscored Mathis 16-2 in the second half to erase a one-point halftime deficit.
Joe Tovar had 13 points to pace Skidmore. Jacob Chavarria had four points, while Lane Minor and Martin Orosco both had two points.
The eighth-grade purple team lost 39-29 to Mathis.
The Bobcats led 12-9 after one, but Mathis went in front 17-14 by halftime and then pulled away in the fourth.
Denham Cheek had eight points to lead Skidmore. Walker Widner and Steven Garza both had seven points, while RJ Hinojosa had four points.
The seventh-grade purple team tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but came up short in a 30-26 loss to Mathis.
Mathis led 16-6 at halftime and then 24-11 after three quarters. Skidmore won the fourth 15-6, but came up four points shy.
Andrew Silva led Skidmore with 15 points, all of which came in the second half.
Matthew Stillman had six points, all of which came in the first half.
Bobcat 8th-grade purple team drops pair at Taft tournament
The Skidmore-Tynan boys eighth-grade purple team lost both of its games at the Taft tournament Saturday, falling first to Three Rivers and then to Alice.
Three Rivers downed the Bobcats 31-27, fending off a second-half rally by S-T that saw the Bobcats outscore TR 22-10.
Cisco Soliz had 14 points to pace Skidmore. Garza added six points, while Reymundo Ramirez added five points.
Alice then handed Skidmore a 28-25 loss. The Bobcats again fell in a hole in the first half before trying to rally in the second half, which included a 10-0 win in the fourth quarter.
Walker Widner had six points for Skidmore, while Denham Cheek added five. Garza, Hinojosa and Soliz each scored four points.
The Bobcats fell to 2-6 overall. They are also 1-3 in district play on the year.
Bobcat 7th-graders lose all three at Taft tournament
The S-T boys seventh-grade purple team went 0-3 at the Taft tournament with losses to Taft, Alice and Odem.
Taft beat the Bobcats 38-25 in the tourney opener for both teams.
Andrew Silva paced the Bobcats with 17 points. Noah West added four points.
Alice then won a low-scoring affair with the Bobcats, 16-9.
Silva scored eight of Skidmore’s nine points in the loss. West had the other point.
Odem edged the Bobcats by a point, 16-15, in the third game of the day for each team.
Skidmore led 6-3 at halftime before Odem evened the game at 8-8 going to the fourth. The Owlets won the fourth quarter 8-7 to get the victory.
Silva had 11 points to lead the Bobcats. Kolton Lopez and Ricardo Colmanero each had two points.
The Bobcats are now 1-8 overall and 1-3 in district play on the season.
Pettus girls teams runners-up at Kenedy tournament
The Pettus eighth-grade and seventh-grade girls basketball teams both finished second at the Kenedy tournament Saturday.
The eighth-graders beat Yorktown 11-9 in the semifinals before falling 27-23 to Kenedy in the championship game.
Aleigha Hartsfield led Pettus in the win over Yorktown with four points. Lauren Salinas added three points, while Marcela Hodge added two points.
In the loss to Kenedy, Jocelyn Reyna led the Lady Eagles with 13 points. Hartsfield added seven points, while Alaina Voges scored three points.
The seventh-graders beat Kenedy 14-12 in the semifinals before falling 33-6 to McMullen County.
Sydney Arismendez had seven points to lead Pettus in the win over Kenedy. Miranda Monson added four points, Carmen Cantu had two and Ella Maddox scored one point.
No individual statistics were available at press time for the loss to McMullen County.
Both teams also beat Woodsboro last week in a regular season district showdown.
The eighth-grade team won 22-18. Reyna had a team-best 16 points, while Hartsfield scored five and Jasalin Garza added one points.
The seventh-graders downed Woodsboro 12-4. Cantu had seven points in the win, while Arismendez scored three and Monson added two points.