GOLIAD – Kaydence Menchaca and Katrina Herrera both reached double figures to help lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat eighth-grade purple team to its seventh straight win Monday night.
The Lady Cats improved to 7-0 on the year with the 41-24 victory over the Tigerettes.
Menchaca scored a game-best 22 points to pace Skidmore, while Herrera poured in 18 points.
Alyssa Zepeda, Maggy Moreman and Lila McFall each scored two points.
Lady Cat 7th white downs Goliad
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat seventh-grade white team earned a six-point win over Goliad Monday night.
The Lady Cats improved to 2-1 on the year with a 21-15 win over the Tigerettes.
Jenna Vasquez had a team-best 10 points for Skidmore, while Alexis Moron added nine points. Mia Briseno had the team’s other two points.
S-TJH boys purple teams split with Goliad
The Skidmore-Tynan seventh-grade boys purple team beat Goliad Monday night, while the eighth-grade purple team fell to the visiting Cubs.
The seventh-graders earned their first win of the year with a 23-16 victory over the Cubs.
Andrew Silva led Skidmore in scoring with 14 points.
Kolten Lopez scored four points, while Mason Nelson and Matthew Stillman each scored two points. Chase Schanen had the team’s other point with a free throw.
The Bobcats improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in district play with the win.
The eighth-grade Bobcats were held to just four first-half points in a 24-13 loss to the Cubs.
Walker Widner and Steve Garza paced Skidmore with four points each. Denham Cheek and Cisco Soliz both had two points, while RJ Hinojosa added one point.
The Bobcats fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in district play with the loss.
S-T 7th white falls to Goliad
The Skidmore-Tynan seventh-grade boys white team fell to 0-2 on the year with a loss to Goliad Monday.
Jacob Chavarria had Skidmore’s only two points in the loss.
The Bobcats fell to 0-2 on the year with the loss.
Port A downs Pettus JH boys
The Pettus Junior High boys basketball team fell to visiting Port Aransas Monday night.
The visitors won 36-12 over Pettus.
Alex Hartsfield paced Pettus with six points. Matthew Hernandez added three points, Nathen Orr chipped in two and Ian Guerrero added one point.
The Eagles fell to 0-3 on the year with the loss.
Pettus JH girls split with Port Aransas
The seventh-grade Lady Eagle basketball picked up a win over Port Aransas Monday, while the eighth-grade Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Marlins.
Pettus won the seventh-grade contest by an 18-8 count.
Miranda Monson paced Pettus with seven points, while Carmen Cantu chipped in six points. Sydney Arismendez added three points and Yesenia Trevino scored two points.
The Lady Eagle seventh-graders improved to 3-0 on the year with the win.
Port Aransas claimed a 23-19 win in the eighth-grade game.
Jocelyn Reyna had a team-best 11 points for Pettus in the loss, which dropped the Lady Eagles to 1-2 on the season.
Jasalin Garza added four points, while Aleigha Hartsfield and Lauren Salinas both scored two points.