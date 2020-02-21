GOLIAD – The Skidmore-Tynan Junior High eighth-grade purple girls basketball team finished off a perfect season with another victory over Goliad on Feb. 10.
The Lady Cats outscored Goliad 21-5 in the second half to beat the Lady Cubs 36-13 and finish with a perfect 15-0 record.
Kaydence Menchaca scored 14 points to pace the Lady Cats in the win. Kat Herrera scored 12 points, while Klarissa Herrera and Adrianna Moron scored four apiece. Lila McFall added two points.
The seventh-grade purple team beat Goliad 23-6 in their season finale the same night.
The seventh-grade Lady Cats posted a shutout in the second half to outscore the Lady Cubs 18-0.
Mia Briseno scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cats. Jenna Vasquez had eight points, and Paula Gonzales and Mikayla Cascareno both scored two points.
S-T 8th-grade boys end with win
The S-TJH eighth-grade purple boys team closed out the season with a 30-20 win over Goliad Feb. 10. The Bobcats pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the hosts 15-9.
Walker Widner led the team with nine points. Steve Garza scored eight points, all of them in the fourth quarter. Cisco Soliz added seven points, while Denham Cheek, Paul Looney and RJ Hinojosa had two points apiece.
The eighth-graders finished the year 5-8 overall and 4-5 in district play.
The seventh-grade purple team lost 21-18 to Goliad to finish the season with a 3-11 overall mark, including a 3-6 record in district play.
Goliad outscored the Bobcats 5-0 in the fourth quarter to come from behind for the win.
Andrew Silva scored 15 of the team’s 18 points in the loss. Kolton Lopez added two points and Cuatro Morrill added one point.
The eighth-grade white team finished unbeaten for the year thanks to a 13-4 win over Goliad. The Bobcats went 8-0 overall and 7-0 in district play this season.
Dallan Cheek scored seven points to lead Skidmore. Wyatt Widner had the team’s other six points.
The seventh-grade white team fell 24-2 to Goliad to finish the season 4-4 overall and 4-3 in district play.
Ricardo Colmenero and Jacob Chavarria each hit a free throw to account for Skidmore’s two points.
Pettus 7th-grade girls close with victory
The Pettus seventh-grade girls basketball team finished its season with a 22-8 win over the Lady Marlins in Port Aransas on Feb. 10.
Sydney Arismendez was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles, posting eight points.
Alizae Perez added four points, while Miranda Monson, Celine Cantu, Carmen Cantu and Bianca Ames each scored two points.
The Lady Eagle eighth-grade team lost to Port Aransas the same night, 34-15.
Jocelyn Reyna scored all 15 points for Pettus in the loss.