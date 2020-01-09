SKIDMORE – The visiting Karnes City Badgers erased a six-point halftime lead by Skidmore-Tynan en route to a win over the Bobcats at the DuBose Special Events Center on Dec. 17.
Karnes City held Skidmore to just eight second-half points to pick up a 42-29 win.
Skidmore, which trailed by two after one quarter, outscored KC 15-7 in the second period to carry a 21-15 lead into halftime.
Skidmore had its lead to 24-17 midway through the third quarter, but the Badgers finished the quarter on a 12-0 run take a 29-24 lead into the fourth.
The Badgers added six more to that run to start the fourth, making it 35-24, which was KC’s biggest lead to that point.
The Badgers eventually added two more to that lead late for the final margin.
Kade Florence paced Skidmore in the loss, going 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, to tally 14 points.
He also had three rebounds and four assists.
Israel Martinez scored six points to go with three boards, while Tres Ortiz had four points and nine rebounds.
Falls City tournament
The Bobcats went 1-1 on the final day of the Falls City tournament in their final action before Christmas on Dec. 21.
The Bobcats bested Nordheim 44-37 in their final game at the tournament.
They outscored the Pirates 13-4 in the first before Nordheim won the next two quarters by scores of 13-11 and 14-9.
Skidmore finished things off by outscoring the Pirates 11-6 in the fourth.
Ortiz and Florence paced Skidmore in the win, scoring 15 points apiece.
Alex Aguilar chipped in eight points, while Martinez added four and Jeremiah Fuentes scored two.
The Bobcats improved to 11-7 on the season with the win.
Earlier in the day, McMullen County bested the Bobcats 46-45.
The Cowboys built a 10-point advantage, 15-5, in the first quarter and then hung on as S-T outscored them in each of the final three periods.
Skidmore won the second 16-13, the third 13-10 and the fourth 11-8, but came up a point shy.
Ortiz led S-T with 19 points, while Florence hit four triples on his way to scoring 14 points.
Aguilar added six, while Martinez and Clayton Scotten scored three apiece.
On Dec. 20, the Bobcats beat Shiner St. Paul 54-40.
They outscored St. Paul 20-9 in the second quarter to pull away. They also won the third 9-6 and the fourth 12-11.
Florence buried six 3-pointers on his way to a game-best 18 points.
Martinez also reached double figures with 15 points.
Fuentes and Ortiz chipped in six apiece, while Scotten added five.
On the first day of the tournament, Skidmore went 1-1, falling to Shiner before beating the host Falls City Beavers.
Shiner beat the Bobcats 53-45.
The Comanches won the first and second quarters by four points each before the two teams deadlocked at 17 apiece in the second half.
Ortiz had 14 points to pace Skidmore. Fuentes hit three triples on his way to 13 points.
Florence added seven points, while Aguilar and Drayden Koenig had four points apiece.
Skidmore bounced back with a 55-52 win over Falls City.
The Bobcats led by one a half, then pushed their lead to five by winning the third quarter 13-9.
Falls City won the fourth 19-17.
Ortiz led four Bobcats in double figures with 18 points.
Florence scored 12, while Fuentes and Scotten both had 10 points in the win.