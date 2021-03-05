Full-court pressure defense is ubiquitous in high school basketball, and one of its biggest proponents sits at the end of the Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team’s bench.
Tim Stowe likes relentless, aggressive pressure defense, and on Feb. 20, his Lady Cats parlayed that into an area championship.
Skidmore-Tynan, behind its trademark full-court press, routed Santa Rosa 64-13 at Santa Gertrudis Academy’s Lions Den Gymnasium in the second round of the 3A playoffs and advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons.
“It feels amazing,” said Lady Cat guard Jasmine Terry, the only player on the roster who has been with the varsity each of the past four seasons.
Terry was one of the linchpins of Skidmore’s success with the press, along with Brianna Flores, Kaydence Menchaca and Mariella Gonzales.
That foursome helped force more than 40 Santa Rosa turnovers, which led to more than half of the Lady Cats’ points in the win.
“We were doing our press really well,” Terry said. “We got the steals. We were able to look ahead and we could peak because you could tell from their eyes where they were going to go.”
Stowe said the plan was to hound the Warriors in the backcourt from the get-go.
“We came out really aggressive,” he said. “We were able to set the traps and rotate well in our press, and Santa Rosa just wasn’t able to handle it early.”
Skidmore (23-5) used that aggressiveness to build a 27-1 lead after the first quarter, and followed that up with a 17-1 win in the second quarter.
That quick start was “critical,” Stowe said.
“Our first playoff game against (Falfurrias), we started off kind of tight,” the coach said. “... Today, it just felt like, with just a little bit of experience under their belts, they knew that putting the pressure on and converting that to buckets would build some momentum for us offensively.”
Skidmore-Tynan held Santa Rosa without a field goal for each of the two quarters, surrendering just one free throw in each period.
In fact, Santa Rosa went more than 20 minutes of game time before converting from the field with a banked in 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:22 left in the third period.
For the night, the Lady Warriors had just three field goals and made just five shots at the free-throw line.
The defensive performance – perhaps rightfully so – overshadowed what Stowe thought was solid play on the offensive end.
“First half, I thought we played pretty well offensively,” he said. “Santa Rosa mixed between man and 2-3 zone, and with both of our offenses, I felt like we were getting good looks and the looks we wanted.
“The second half, we continued getting looks we wanted, but we just quit making shots, which was a bummer.
“Overall, I felt like we played pretty well offensively.”
Nine of Skidmore’s 10 players scored during the win with Gonzales leading the way with 17 points.
Terry and Menchaca joined her in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Daniella Villarreal added five points, while Mayra Salas and Brittany Hinojosa each scored four points.
Afterward, Stowe took an exhaustively long pause when asked if he felt like his team was playing its best basketball.
“We’re playing really well right now,” he said. “We can still improve, though.”
The win set up a regional quarterfinal showdown with Santa Gertrudis Academy, which knocked the Lady Cats out of the postseason in the second round last season.
That contest was slated to be played Feb. 23 in Kingsville with the winner advancing to the regional semifinals to face either San Antonio Cole or Lago Vista.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•