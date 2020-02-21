PETTUS – The Kenedy Lions took control in the second quarter on their way to a win over Pettus Eagles last week.
The Lions turned a three-point advantage into a 19-point lead by halftime on its way to a 55-33 victory at the Eagles Nest.
“The turning point in the game was being outscored by 16 in the second quarter,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez, matter-of-factly.
Kenedy outscored the Eagles 22-6 in the second quarter to push its 14-11 lead to a 36-17 halftime advantage.
The Lions also outscored the Eagles 11-5 in the third quarter.
Pettus won the final period 11-8.
Lee Garza scored 11 points to lead the Eagles.
Joseph Constante and Skyler Colvin both added six points, while Manuel Montoya chipped in five points.
The Eagles fell to 3-18 overall and 1-7 in District 30-2A play with the loss.