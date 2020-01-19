KENEDY – The Pettus boys basketball team fell to 2-12 overall and 0-2 in district play Friday night with a road loss to the Kenedy Lions.
The host Lions scored at least 14 in every quarter on their way to a 69-32 victory over Pettus.
They led 14-7 after one quarter and extended their lead in the second to 29-11. They won the third quarter 17-8 and the fourth quarter 23-13.
Skyler Colvin was the lone Eagle in double figures in the loss with 11 points.
Lee Garza poured in nine points, while Joseph Constante chipped in four points.
Ben Bolt 57, Pettus 45
Pettus was in control in the first half, but the Badgers rallied in the second half to beat the Eagles on Jan. 7.
Pettus scored 12 points in each of the first two quarters to build a 24-17 advantage by halftime.
Ben Bolt dominated the second half, however, outscoring the Eagles 40-21 to claim the victory.
The Badgers won the third quarter 21-12 and the fourth quarter 19-9.
Colvin had a team-best 17 points for Pettus in the loss.
Michael Barnes joined him in double figures with 11 points, while Constante chipped in seven points.