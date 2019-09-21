PETTUS – At James V. Beauchamp Stadium on Friday night, the final score could be explained in the terms of a fairly simple mathematical word problem.
What does three plus two minus 484 equal?
The answer – a 54-14 home loss for the Pettus Eagles.
The visiting Kenedy Lions racked up 484 total yards and benefited from five Eagle turnovers on their way to the 40-point win over the Eagles.
“We can’t turn the ball over and we’ve got to stop people on defense,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez. “Friday night, we didn’t do either of those things.”
The Lions, fresh off snapping their 28-game losing skid, scored just 2 1/2 minutes into the contest and never trailed on their way to a second straight win.
J’ren Salais rushed for four touchdowns for the Lions in the opening half and finished with six TDs on the night to fuel the win.
He got in the end zone on runs of 11 and 7 yards in the first quarter as Kenedy built a 14-7 lead.
In the second quarter, he punched in TD runs of 8 and 6 yards as the Lions built a 28-14 halftime lead.
“That misdirection and that slot-T is tough,” Enriquez said about Kenedy’s success with Salais in the first half.
“We caught ourselves looking for the ball instead of reading our keys. He’s a good back and he got off early. We just couldn’t stop him.”
Pettus got its first score of the night with 1:21 left in the first quarter when Joseph Constante hit Armando Gamez for a 2-yard TD.
Almost exactly one quarter later, Constante threw his second TD pass of the night, hitting Damian Hernandez behind the Lion defense for a 63-yard strike.
That one play accounted for exactly half of Pettus’ 126 passing yards on the night. Constante was 7 of 13 for 126 yards, the two TDs and also threw three interceptions.
On the ground, the Eagles were held to just 30 yards on 18 carries.
Contstante accounted for 17 of those yards on his 11 totes.
“We had a few kids go down during the game ... and our numbers are not conducive to losing kids,” said Enriquez. “You can’t control when kids get hurt. We just have to pray for no injuries and get after that.
“Our kids don’t quit by any means, but it just turns into a numbers game.”
Kenedy pulled away in the second half, outscoring the hosts 26-0 thanks to TD runs of 22, 60, 77 and 40 yards.
The 60- and 40-yard jaunts belonged to Salais, who finished with 162 yards on eight carries.
Fullback Najhel Felix, who had the 22-yard TD run to open the second half, rushed for 162 yards on 15 carries for the Lions.
Oscar Hinojosa had the 77-yard TD run for the Lions. He rushed for 116 yards on six tries.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 0-3 on the season.