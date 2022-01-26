The Kenedy Lions handed Pettus a loss on Jan. 11 in District 31-2A boys basketball action.
Kenedy outscored Pettus 17-0 in the first quarter and led 26-2 at halftime on its way to winning 56-14 over the Eagles.
The loss dropped Kenedy to 2-21 overall and 0-4 in district play.
Nathan Orr had a team-best nine points in the loss.
Armando Gamez and Gabe Soto both had two points, while Tyler Adams added one point.
Refugio 73, Pettus 31
Refugio used a 27-point second quarter to run away from Pettus Jan. 7.
The Bobcats led 17-8 after one before outscoring Pettus 27-7 in the second period.
Refugio won each of the final two quarters as well.
Jeameal Harris scored 12 points to lead Pettus.
Orr joined him in double figures with 11 points.
Gamez added six points and Seth Guajardo had Pettus’ other two points.
