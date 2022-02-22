The Pettus girls basketball team came up just short in a showdown with Kenedy Feb. 4.
Kenedy downed the Lady Eagles 38-35 at the Eagles Nest in Pettus.
Heirabella Gomez led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 10 points on the night.
Aleigha Hartsfield added eight points, while Raeann Martinez and Alisynn Morin both scored five points. Jocelyn Reyna chipped in four points. Carmen Cantu added three points for the Lady Eagles.
Kenedy also won the junior varsity contest, downing the Lady Eagles 22-19. Catherine Constante led Pettus with 11 points.
