CORPUS CHRISTI – The King Mustangs swept both the boys and girls dual with Beeville last week in prep wrestling action.
King won the boys dual over the Trojans 46-30 and claimed a 42-12 win over the Lady Trojans in the girls dual.
On the boys side, Beeville won four matches by pinfall and one by forfeit.
Jackson Norquist scored Beeville’s first points with a pin in 3 minutes, 21 seconds over Viraj Pallekonda in the 145-pound match.
Jaithan May then put the Trojans on top 12-0 with another pinfall victory at 152 in 1:44 over Robert Glory.
The Mustangs won the next eight matches, a stretch that included three pinfalls, four forfeits and a major decision at 113.
AJ Garza stopped King’s win streak by pinning Damien Deleon in 1:51 in the 126-pound match.
Isaiah Moorer followed that with a lightning-quick victory at 132. He pinned Jacob Negrete in just 18 seconds.
Matthew Cardona scored Beeville’s final six points with a forfeit win at 138.
On the girls side, Chasey Oglesby and Mikaitlyn Anderson scored Beeville’s only points.
Oglesby pinned Hailey Garcia-Ridout in 44 seconds in the 110-pound match for the Lady Trojans, while Anderson scored a pinfall in 4:20 over Milana Vega in the 185-pound match.
The Lady Mustangs won three matches by pinfall and four matches by forfeit for their 42 points.