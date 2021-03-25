The King Mustangs swept both the boys and girls duals with the Beeville wrestling team on March 3 in Corpus Christi.
King won 51-12 on the boys side and 36-12 on the girls side.
Bryce Foster picked up Beeville’s lone non-forfeit victory on the boys side with a pinfall in the 195-pound match.
Foster led 9-4 after the first period and held an 11-4 lead when he turned his opponent, Jon Bravo, and scored the pinfall at the 4:22 mark.
Joseph Lopez scored Beeville’s other six points with a forfeit win at 170.
King won six matches by pinfall for 36 of its points.
The Mustangs got six points at 132 with a pinfall from Damian Deleon over Nick Camacho.
They also got five at 126 when David Juarez beat Lane Jenkins by technical fall, and four at 152 when Robert Glory beat Jackson Norquist by major decision.
On the girls side, Chasey Oglesby and Skilynn Garcia earned pinfalls for Beeville.
Oglesby pinned Anastazia Cano in 1:27 to win the 110-pound match, while Garcia pinned Jennavieve Garcia in 36 seconds to win the 119-pound match.
King earned 30 of its 36 points via forfeits. The Mustangs’ lone non-forfeit win came at 102 where Emma Diaz beat Larissa Puga.
