Jerrin Koenig and Yaneli Aguilar both finished in the top 10 to lead the Skidmore-Tynan cross country teams at the Yoakum Invitational Aug. 21.
Koenig recorded a fifth-place finish for the Bobcats, helping lead the team to an eighth-place finish.
Koenig recorded a time of 12 minutes, 51.60 seconds to finish fifth in the 108-runner field.
Israel Garcia finished 36th for the Bobcats in 14:41.98, while Tevin Hernandez was 39th in 14:48.81. Joe Rivas took 58th in 15:31.65 and Colton Dickenson was 64th in 15:36.61.
On the girls side, Aguilar took eighth, leading the Lady Cats to a fourth-place finish in the 13-team field.
She clocked a time of 9:43.33.
Maggy Moreman also medaled for the Lady Cats, taking 20th in 10:19.46.
Emilee Sturgeon took 26th with a time of 10:26.24, Adrianna Moron was 36th in 10:43.74 and Alexis Moron finished 73rd in 11:33.36.
For the junior varsity girls, Ella Nelson was 23rd in 12:21.68 and Juliana Briseno was 32nd in 13:21.58.
“We’re still in the stages of developing those racing legs as well,” said S-T coach Linda Luna. “This meet was a great second meet for each individual runner and for the teams as a whole.”
