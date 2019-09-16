BEEVILLE – Victoria native John Kozelsky won his second straight Beeville Country Club Men’s Invitational championship over Labor Day Weekend.
Kozelsky claimed a 1-up victory over Floresville’s Bill Odom to win the championship flight in the 72nd annual match-play tournament.
San Antonio’s Julius Gonzales finished third by downing Kenedy’s Frank Sanchez in the third-place match.
Beeville’s Jay Arredondo won the consolation championship in the flight by defeating San Antonio’s Jason Sandoval.
In the first flight, Gary McKinny of Sinton won the championship over Beeville’s Billy Stepp. The flight’s consolation crown went to George West’s Mark Bledsoe.
Mike McNabb of Beeville won the second flight championship over Wimberley’s Scott Adkins. Beeville’s Ryan Breaux won the consolation title in the flight.
The third-flight crown went to Orange Grove’s Bradley Myers, who beat Beeville’s Frank Hause. Round Rock’s George Flores won the flight’s consolation championship.
In the fourth flight, Mathis’ Ray Brown won the championship over San Antonio’s Bernie Sandoval. Jack Henning of Refugio won the consolation title in the flight.
Beeville’s Roy McCleery won the fifth flight championship by downing Bishop’s Mark Swinney. The consolation title in the flight went to Beeville’s Scott Kreindl.
The sixth flight championship went to Beeville’s John Blackburn, who beat Austin’s Mark Mayfield in the title match. Beeville’s AJ Santellana won the consolation title in the flight.