LA PRYOR – Pettus was held to less than 50 yards in a road loss to La Pryor Friday night in District 15-2A Division II play.
The host Bulldogs ran off 21 points in the opening quarter on their way to a 46-0 win over Pettus.
The loss officially eliminated Pettus from playoff contention for the 2019 season.
“We just couldn’t get much going on the offensive side,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez about the loss.
“La Pryor is a good football team and they just shut us down and took away everything we tried to do.”
The Bulldogs scored on touchdown passes of 37 and 33 yards and a TD run of 2 yards in the opening quarter to build a 21-0 advantage.
They added touchdown runs of 5 and 11 yards in the second quarter to take a 33-0 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, La Pryor returned an interception for a touchdown and scored on a 15-yard pass to provide the final margin.
Joseph Constante went 2 for 8 for 25 yards through the air and rushed for 5 yards on eight carries.
Matthew Carrillo was the leading rusher for Pettus with 13 yards on seven carries.
The Eagles had 19 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Their longest run of the night was an 8-yard carry by Constante.
Damian Hernandez caught both of Constante’s completions for 25 yards.
“I know I probably say it every week, but the kids didn’t quit. They just kept playing,” Enriquez said. “I’m proud of that. They want to keep playing. They want to keep fighting.
“A lot of kids their age wouldn’t be that way. A lot of teams would have quit and packed it in. But this group hasn’t done that. They fight until the last whistle.”
The Eagles fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in district play with the loss.