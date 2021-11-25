Even without a number of its projected starters, the Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team opened the year with a victory Nov. 8.
The Lady Cats built a four-point lead in the opening quarter and went on to win 33-22 over visiting Falfurrias at the DuBose Special Events Center.
“It was a tough win, but that is good for us,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe. “We have a lot of new girls on this squad, so getting these game reps are vital for our success down the road. We try to simulate the intensity of the game in practice, but there is no replacement for the actual deal.
“Even though it was sloppy, I am very pleased with the end result.”
The Lady Cats led 12-8 after and carried a 19-15 advantage into halftime. Skidmore extended its lead by six in the third quarter and added another one to it in the fourth quarter, outscoring Falfurrias 14-7 in the second half.
The Lady Cats shot just 16.7% from the field, connecting on 8 of 48 on the night.
The two teams combined for 80 total turnovers in the game with Falfurrias committing 49 and Skidmore 31.
“We struggled in a lot of areas tonight, but thankfully I have a group of girls who don’t quit and don’t get down on themselves,” Stowe added. “They took some hard coaching tonight and grew from it.
“I am very proud of their effort and grit tonight.”
Maggy Moreman hit three of the team’s five triples on her way to a game-best 14 points. She also had five steals and four rebounds on the night.
Makaelah Favre added nine points to go with four rebounds and three steals.
Daniella Villarreal led the team in rebounds with 11. She also had two blocks and two steals.
Kat Herrera had five steals, three rebounds and two assists.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•