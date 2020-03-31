TAFT – The Skidmore-Tynan softball team started strong in its final contest before its season was put on hold, but the Lady Cats weren’t able to get the win.
Taft scored the final five runs of the contest after falling behind in the first inning to win 5-4 over the visiting Lady Cats.
In the first inning, Skidmore scored on a Taft error, an RBI triple by Kylie Laughlin, a passed ball and then an RBI single by Claudia Fuentes.
Taft got one back in the bottom of the first inning, then made it 4-2 in the third inning. The Lady Hounds tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth before getting the winning run in the fifth thanks to some heads-up base running following a pop out in foul territory.
Jasmine Terry, who scored Skidmore’s first run, finished the game 3 for 4 with two doubles and a single.
Katryna Hernandez, Laughlin and Fuentes all went 1 for 3 for the Lady Cats.
In the circle, Terry took the loss. She gave up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out 10 in six innings of work.
With the loss, the Lady Cats fell to 8-6-2 overall on the season.