The Skidmore-Tynan volleyball team kept its stranglehold on the second spot in the District 29-3A standings with a pair of wins on Oct. 8 and 12.
The Lady Cats have locked up a postseason berth for the seventh straight season, and would clinch no worse than the No. 2 seed with one more victory or one more loss by Orange Grove.
They currently sit a game back of Goliad, which is undefeated in district play and already owns a win over the Lady Cats.
The second meeting between the two was slated to be played Oct. 19 in Skidmore.
The Lady Cats beat Taft and George West on Oct. 8 and 12, respectively.
Taft stunned Skidmore 25-13 in the opening set of their meeting, but the Lady Cats responded by taking the next three sets, each one in more dominant fashion then the previous.
Skidmore evened the match at 1-1 with a 25-20 win in the second set, then blasted the Lady Hounds 25-11 in the third set to go up two sets to one.
In the fourth set, Skidmore raced past Taft, winning 25-7 to clinch the victory.
Mariella Gonzales was dominant for the Lady Cats, posting a double-double while hitting .318 for the night. The senior racked up 26 kills against just five errors on 66 total attacks and also recorded 15 digs for the Skidmore defense.
She also served up five aces and registered four solo blocks in the win.
Jenna Vasquez notched nine kills, 20 digs and two aces, while her cousin, Mailey Hardin, recorded seven kills, a team-best 35 assists, 13 digs and two aces.
Neddia Gonzales had four kills and 13 digs for the Lady Cats.
Kaitlyn Salinas also reached double figures in digs with 15 to go with one kill.
Celeste Huerta and Kacy Rivers both recorded nine digs, while Samantha Gutierrez had eight digs.
Four days later, Skidmore blew past George West in three sets.
The Lady Cats opened with a 25-12 win, then claimed a 25-17 victory in the second set. They finished off the win with a 25-21 triumph in the third set.
Gonzales against had a double-double, recording 10 kills and 10 digs.
Vasquez, N. Gonzales and Brandi Cash each tallied four kills in the victory.
Vasquez added 13 digs as well.
Hardin had 19 assists, seven digs and two kills, while Gutierrez had nine digs and four aces.
Salinas led the team in digs with 17 to go with two aces.
The win pushed Skidmore to 25-8 overall and 10-1 in district play on the year.
