SKIDMORE – It’s usually the winning coach who leaves with a smile and the losing coach who leaves with a frown.
The exact opposite was true at the DuBose Special Events Center on Aug. 25.
Skidmore-Tynan continued its win streak in the Highway 181 Rivalry, but it was Beeville coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer who left smiling while Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez left upset.
Vasquez’s Lady Cats won the match in five sets, but the coach was not pleased with the effort she got from her team.
“In all five sets, (Beeville) did not have one earned point,” she said after her team improved to 2-1 on the year. “Every point was our error. It was just ridiculous stuff.”
Meanwhile, Riojas-Fryer, while not happy with a loss, was content with the showing.
“I was very, very pleased with them,” the Lady Trojan coach said after her team dropped its first match of the year to go to 2-1. “... This being our first loss, it hurts, but at the same time, I told the girls, ‘We looked like a volleyball team.’
“We were passing. We had a lot of things in-system more than out-of-system.
“We didn’t take steps backward. We’re moving forward.”
The Lady Cats won the first set on their home court by nine points, 25-16, but Beeville claimed the next two sets by counts of 25-19 and 25-20.
In the second and third sets, Skidmore made a combined 14 hitting errors compared to just 11 kills.
“We just can’t talk to save our lives,” Vasquez said.
Skidmore extended the match, claiming a 25-15 win in the fourth set.
The Lady Cats, who have never lost to Beeville during Vasquez’s tenure, then dominated the fifth set, routing Beeville 15-5 to secure the win.
“They’re not a very aggressive, hungry, fighting group at all. I think that finally kicked in where they finally figured out that they needed to get their stuff together, or it’s going to be bad,” Vasquez said about her team’s response in the final set.
That response, the coach said, was the only positive she took out of the match.
When asked if she was at least happy with the determination her team showed in the fifth set she said, “A little.”
“I gave them some credit there. But, I also said that at no point did I feel like they should be in five sets with that team.”
Beeville, Riojas-Fryer said, wasn’t ready physically or mentally for a fifth set against a quality opponent.
“Physically, we need to be able to last five games. And mentally as well,” she said.
But, the coach added, it was a good experience for her team.
“We’re going to use this as an example. At least this happened now so that we can work on it.”
Freshman outside hitter Chloe Smith led all hitters with 17 kills on the night.
She also had eight assists, six digs, a solo block and a block assist for the Lady Cats.
Mari Gonzales recorded eight kills, nine digs, a solo block and two block assists for Skidmore, while Brianna Flores had five kills and 20 digs.
Libero Jasmine Terry led the defense with 21 digs. Adriana Flores had 13 digs, and Samantha Gutierrez added 12.
A. Flores and Gutierrez both served up four aces for the winners.
Carly Knapp had a team-high six kills for Beeville. Alexia Salazar added five, while Allie Estrada and Jaelyn Smith both had four.
Estrada led in assists with 12 to go with 16 digs and an ace.
Megan Del Bosque led in digs with 20. Mikayla Newson added 14.
Maggie Martinez and Salazar both had two aces.
Beeville won the junior varsity match in two sets, 25-17 and 25-11.
The Lady Trojans also claimed a win in the freshman match. Skidmore won the first set 25-9, but Beeville won the second 25-23 and the third 25-12.
Beeville 3, Woodsboro 0
The Lady Trojans swept Woodsboro on Aug. 21. They won 25-20 in the first set, 25-19 in the second set and 25-21 in the third set.
Smith had six kills to pace Beeville. Estrada added four, and Knapp had three.
Newson had a team-best 10 assists.
Del Bosque led the defense with 13 digs. Martinez and Estrada both had eight apiece.
Salazar served up seven aces, Martinez added five; Estrada served four, and Knapp and Newson both had two aces.