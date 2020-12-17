Skidmore-Tynan’s girls basketball team ran its record to 5-3 on the season Dec. 1 with a home win over Shiner.
The Lady Cats bested the visiting Lady Comanches by a score of 37-26 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore won every quarter on its way to the win, outscoring Shiner 10-9 in the first, 13-7 in the second, 10-8 in the third and 4-2 in the fourth.
Shiner led briefly in the second, 16-14, but Skidmore scored nine in a row to finish the half and take the 23-16 lead into intermission.
Kaydence Menchaca scored a career high 13 points of 5-of-10 shooting, which included hitting one of her team’s five 3-pointers.
Jasmine Terry joined her in double figures with 11 points. She hit two of the team’s 3-pointers.
Daniella Villarreal hit the two triples for Skidmore for her only points of the game.
Brittany Hinojosa and Brianna Flores were held to a combined two points, but together they had nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
S-T 34, Jourdanton 33
The Lady Cats rallied from down five by winning the final quarter 13-7 to beat Jourdanton Nov. 28 in Jourdanton.
The Squaws led 9-8 after one, 16-12 after two and 26-21 going to the fourth quarter.
Menchaca and Mariella Gonzales both scored nine points to pace Skidmore-Tynan. Gonzales also had seven steals and five rebounds, while Menchaca had four boards and two assists.
Hinojosa grabbed 14 rebounds to go with two points, six steals and three blocks.
Terry added six points and five assists.
