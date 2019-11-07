TAFT – The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat volleyball team secured the No. 2 seed out of District 29-3A for the upcoming state playoffs thanks to a four-set win on the road.
The Lady Cats completed a season sweep of archrival Taft on Friday evening to lock up second in the district standings behind district champion Goliad.
Skidmore and Taft split the first two sets of their match with the Lady Cats winning the first set 25-22 and the Lady Hounds winning the second set 25-23.
Skidmore won the next two sets to close out the victory, taking the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-20.
It was the team’s sixth straight victory and pushed the Lady Cats to 27-8 overall and 8-3 in district play on the year.
The Lady Cats tallied 56 kills as a team in the victory with three different players recording at least 10 kills apiece.
Katryna Hernandez had a team-high 20 kills to pace the Lady Cat offense.
She also had 16 digs, two solo blocks and two aces.
Jackie Hernandez recorded a triple-double in the win. She had 12 kills, 35 assists and 20 digs.
She came up just four aces shy of a quadruple-double, finishing with six in the match.
Mari Gonzales also reached double figures in kills with 10 on the night.
Brittany Hinojosa recorded eight kills and had eight digs.
Brianna Flores put down five kills and registered 15 digs.
Jasmine Terry had 19 digs to go with eight assists, while Adriana Flores tallied 16 digs and one kill.
Noemi Gonzales had 15 digs and Samantha Gutierrez had 12 digs.
The Lady Cats, who were slated to finish their regular season Tuesday with a road trip to Goliad, will face the No. 3 seed out of District 30 in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.