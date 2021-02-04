Like their counterparts on the boys side, the Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to Aransas Pass by beating Orange Grove last week.
The Lady Cats scored 42 first-half points and ran away with a 61-23 win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs at the DuBose Special Events Center on Jan. 19.
“We came out hot tonight,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe. “It makes the game so much less stressful when we get off to such a hot start.
“Our zone offense was working, and the girls were knocking down shots.”
Skidmore built a 21-5 advantage in the opening quarter, then pushed its lead to 42-9 by halftime.
The Lady Cats led by as many as 42 points in the second half on the way to the win.
They outscored OG 8-3 in the third before the two teams both scored 11 in the final period.
Freshman Kaydence Menchaca led four Lady Cats in double figures with 15 points. She also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.
Mariella Gonzales had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She also blocked five shots and recorded four steals.
Brittany Hinojosa scored 11 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and two assists, while Jasmine Terry had 10 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds.
Brianna Flores added seven points and four steals for Skidmore.
With the win, Skidmore-Tynan improved to 16-5 overall and 8-1 in District 29-3A play.
The Lady Cats sit tied atop the district standings with Aransas Pass with five games remaining on the schedule for both teams.
Aransas Pass 51, S-T 48
Aransas Pass rallied late in the fourth quarter to hand the Lady Cats their first district loss of the year Jan. 15 in Aransas Pass.
The hosts led 26-20 at halftime, but, by the end of the third, S-T had evened the contest at 35.
In the fourth, Skidmore led by as many as five points on three different occasions, including a 48-43 advantage late in the period.
From there, Aransas Pass scored eight straight points to avenge its only district loss of the year.
Menchaca had 21 points to lead Skidmore. She also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Gonzales scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds.
Terry had six points and five rebounds, while Flores had five points, four rebounds and three steals.
Hinojosa added four points and a team-best 11 rebounds.
