TILDEN – There’s no better way to answer a lackluster set than by dominating the next set.
Just ask the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats.
The Lady Cats gave away the third set, but came back with a rout in the fourth set to win a 3A bi-district title over Cotulla Tuesday night at McMullen County High School.
“It’s great,” said Lady Cat senior Jackie Hernandez, who was an eighth-grader the last time the Lady Cats won a bi-district title in 2015.
“We’ve been waiting for it for four years. It’s been four years too long.”
Hernandez and the Lady Cats romped to a 25-12 win in the opening set, then beat the Cowgirls 25-18 in the second set to take a two-sets-to-none lead in the match.
They let Cotulla hang around in the third sets, though, and the Cowgirls took advantage, winning the set 25-23 to extend the match.
“Those last seven points were all just errors; hitting errors, standing down ball errors,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez after the match about the third set. “(Cotulla) didn’t earn any points there. Really, they didn’t earn many points the entire match.
“I guess we just kind of took it for granted and didn’t want to finish it.”
Skidmore responded by dominating the fourth set, using a nine-point service game from Adriana Flores to put the set out of reach on the way to a 25-7 win.
“We had to go back to the basics,” Hernandez said about the fourth set. “We really focused on our passing because our passing wasn’t good the third set, that’s what killed us.
“... I think we all just realized that we all needed to do a better job at our position.”
“We love vengeance,” she added.
The Lady Cats, Vasquez said, eliminated their own errors in the set.
“I think when we finally cut down on our mistakes, there was no playing back (from Cotulla),” she said. “That’s how all of the sets should have been.”
Skidmore hit .476 in that fourth set, registering 11 kills against just one hitting error.
For the match, the Lady Cats hit .268 as a team with 44 kills to 14 errors on 112 attacks.
“I felt like our hitting kind of started to come back around,” said Vasquez. “(Katryna Hernandez) was finally getting on top of the ball and now we have Jackie (Hernandez) involved and getting her two rotations of hitting.
“I felt better about that.”
They had at least 10 kills in all four sets. They had 10 against four errors in the first set, 13 against two errors in the second and then 10 against seven errors in the third set.
J. Hernandez hit .581 for the match and finished with a team-best 20 kills as part of her double-double. She also had 21 assists, eight digs and seven aces.
K. Hernandez recorded a triple-double with 15 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs. She also had the team’s only block.
Brianna Flores, Brittany Hinojosa and Mari Gonzales each had three kills.
Jasmine Terry had a team-high 19 digs and an ace for the Lady Cats. A. Flores had 10 digs and two aces, while Noemi Gonzales had nine digs and one ace.
Skidmore improved to 28-9 on the year with the victory.
The Lady Cats advanced to the area round to face District 32 champion Jubilee Brownsville.
The Lady Titans are 31-4 on the year and went a perfect 18-0 on their way to winning their district title.
They haven’t lost a match since Aug. 20 and haven’t lost a set since Aug. 24, when they dropped the second set of a three-set win over Brownsville Pace. Since then, they’ve won 60 straight sets, including three in a sweep of Falfurrias Monday evening.
First serve for the area showdown is slated for 6:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at HM King High School in Kingsville.
Goliad 3, S-T 0
Goliad handed the Lady Cats a three-set loss in the regular season finale last Tuesday evening at the Goliad Events Center.
The Tigerettes won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-11.
M. Gonzales had a team-best five kills for Skidmore in the loss. J. Hernandez and Hinojosa both had three kills, while A. Flores had two kills and K. Hernandez had one kill.
J. Hernandez led in assists with 11, while Terry led in digs with 22.