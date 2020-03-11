SKIDMORE – The Skidmore-Tynan softball team picked up its first two wins of the season on Feb. 21 and Feb. 25 with wins over Freer and then Incarnate Word.
The Lady Cats downed Freer 12-0 on Feb. 21, then beat the IWA Lady Angels 17-2 on Feb. 25.
In the win over Freer, the Lady Cats pounded out 18 hits and scored four times in the first, second and fourth innings to get the win in five innings.
Claudia Fuentes led the Lady Cat offense. She came up just a single shy of the cycle, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Madison Chapa also went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single. She drove in a run and scored once.
Katryna Hernandez went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs. She hit a double and two singles in the win.
Serena Holl also had three hits and scored twice. Lena Keese and Daniella Villarreal both had two hits and scored a run.
Jasmine Terry picked up the win in the circle. She threw three scoreless innings, gave up just one hit and struck out seven.
In the win over IWA, an 11-run third inning helped the Lady Cats win in four innings.
Terry went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. She hit a home run and a triple.
Keese was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. She hit two triples and two singles.
Fuentes hit three singles and scored three times, while Hernandez had two hits, four RBIs and a run scored.
Kylie Laughlin also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Terry picked up the win in the circle. She gave up two runs on three hits and struck out five over her four innings of work.