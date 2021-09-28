Skidmore-Tynan’s volleyball team continued its unbeaten start in District 29-3A play Sept. 10 with a home victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates.
The Lady Cats upped their mark to 3-0 in district play by trouncing Mathis in three sets at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore won all three sets by at least eight points, taking the first 25-16, the second 25-10 and the third set 25-17.
Mariella Gonzales led the Lady Cats offense with 10 kills on the night.
Skidmore, as a team, tallied 24 kills, which included seven in the first set, nine in the second set and eight in the third set.
Gonzales also had three digs, two solo blocks, one block assists and two aces.
Jenna Vasquez put down six kills for the Lady Cats. She also had 12 digs.
Neddia Gonzales made the most of her six attacks, recording kills on four of them to finish with a .667 hitting percentage.
She also had nine digs and an ace.
Brandi Cash recorded three kills.
Mailey Hardin had the assist on 23 of the 24 kills. She also had one kill, to go with three aces and six digs.
Kaitlyn Salinas and Samantha Gutierrez both had 10 digs. Celeste Huerta added five digs.
Skidmore improved to 18-7 on the year with the victory.
