SKIDMORE – A dominant performance in the first half helped the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat basketball team to another district win Friday night.
The Lady Cats allowed just eight points in the first half and routed Taft 45-22 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore opened up a 13-1 lead in the first quarter, then pushed its lead to 27-8 by halftime over the Lady Hounds.
After Taft outscored the hosts 7-4 in the third, the Lady Cats responded by sealing the win with a 14-7 victory in the final period.
“I was very proud of the team tonight,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe. All 10 girls were able to get on the court and help us win.”
Katryna Hernandez struggled from the field, but still led the team in scoring with 13 points.
She also pulled down 10 rebounds to make it a double-double and nearly made it a triple-double with eight steals on the night.
Brittany Hinojosa joined her in double figures in the scoring column with 10 points to go with five rebounds.
Jasmine Terry hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points. She also had three steals and three assists.
Daniella Villarreal had six points to go with seven rebounds.
The Lady Cats improved to 20-11 overall and 6-2 in District 29-3A with the victory.
The Lady Cat junior varsity team also picked up a win, but not over Taft. Skidmore traveled to Odem and beat the Lady Owl freshmen squad 23-10.
Neddia Gonzales had nine points to lead the JV Lady Cats in that win.
S-T 31, Aransas Pass 28, OT
The Lady Cats picked up their biggest win of the season on Jan. 21 with a victory in Aransas Pass.
Skidmore tied the game late in the fourth quarter at 25-all before then outscoring the hosts 6-3 in the extra session to get the win.
“This win was huge in regard to playoff picture,” said Stowe. “We have talked about wanting to control our own destiny, and this win really helps with that.”
Skidmore blanked AP 6-0 in the first quarter, but led by just two, 13-11, at halftime.
The Panthers went in front in the third, outscoring S-T 10-2 in the period.
Skidmore took the fourth quarter 10-4.
Mari Gonzales was the lone Lady Cat in double figures with 10 points. She also had eight rebounds and three steals.
“Mari had a breakthrough type game tonight,” Stowe said. “She really carried us offensively throughout the fourth quarter and overtime.”
Hernandez scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. She also had seven steals.
Hinojosa added five points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Lady Cat JV team also won, downing AP 32-26 behind 15 points from N. Gonzales and six from Aryana Garcia.