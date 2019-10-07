SKIDMORE – Every set was decided by five points or less, but the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats came away with a three-set victory in a non-district match Tuesday night at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The Lady Cats swept visiting Santa Gertrudis Academy to up their mark to 22-8 on the season.
Skidmore snagged a 25-22 win in the opening set of the match, then downed the Lady Lions 25-20 in the second set for a two sets to none advantage.
The third set went to extra points with the Lady Cats capturing a 28-26 victory to close out the match.
Katryna Hernandez accounted for more than half of her team’s 38 kills in the match with 20 on 59 total attacks.
She also led the defense with 24 digs and added three aces and two solo blocks.
Jackie Hernandez came up a dig shy of a triple-double, posting 13 kills, 19 assists and nine digs. She also added three aces.
Mari Gonzales had three kills and Brittany Hinojosa added two kills.
Avea Gonzales had a double-double with 15 assists and 11 digs on the night.
Jasmine Terry recorded 17 digs, while Noemi Gonzales had 10 digs.
Goliad 3, S-T 0
District-leading Goliad blew past the Lady Cats last Friday in Skidmore.
The Tigerettes won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-19 to stay unbeaten and atop the District 29-3A standings.
The loss, Skidmore’s third in four matches, dropped the Lady Cats to 3-3 in district play.
K. Hernandez had six kills to lead S-T. J. Hernandez added five kills. Brianna Flores, A. Gonzales and Hinojosa each had one kill.
A. Gonzales led the team in assists with eight, K. Hernandez had a team-best three aces, and Terry led the defense with 17 digs.
Skidmore is currently tied for fourth in the district standings with Odem at 3-3. They are both a half game back of third-place Taft, who is 4-3 on the year.
Goliad leads the district at 6-0 with George West sitting in second at 4-2.