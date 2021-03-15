In the District 29-3A opener for both teams on March 2, the Goliad Tigerettes downed the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats in Goliad.
Skidmore-Tynan scored the game’s first run in the first inning, but a seven-run fourth by Goliad helped the Tigerettes win 9-2.
Claudia Fuentes put Skidmore-Tynan in front in the first inning, hitting an RBI single that plated Makayla Arevalo, who had doubled to lead off the game.
Skidmore’s lead lasted through the top of the fourth before Goliad came roaring back.
The Tigerettes tied the game on an RBI single, then went in front on a passed ball. Five pitches later, a two-run triple gave the Tigerettes a 4-1 lead.
Skidmore (2-6) got its last run of the game on a passed ball in the top of the seventh.
Fuentes and Erica Hinojosa both went 2 for 3 at the dish for Skidmore in the loss. Hinojosa hit a double and a single, while Fuentes had two singles.
Arevalo, Kylie Laughlin and Sivounay Ramirez each had one hit.
Savannah Toelken suffered the loss in the circle, giving up nine runs on 12 hits, striking out five and walking two in six innings.
S-T goes 2-4 at Ingleside tourney
The Lady Cats went 2-4 at the Ingleside tournament at the end of last month, earning victories over the Ingleside JV team and then Moody.
The Cats beat the Ingleside JV team 16-1 on the strength of three five-run innings and 17 total hits.
Arevalo drove in four runs and scored three times while going 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double and a single. Samantha Gutierrez went 4 for 4, scored four times and drove in a run. Laughlin drove in two runs and was 2 for 2, while Toelken went 2 for 2 with on RBI.
Toelken picked up the win in the circle.
Against Moody, the Lady Cats used a five-run first inning to fuel what would be an 8-4 victory over the Lady Trojans.
Fuentes finished the game 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Chapa and Laughlin both had one hit and one RBI. Chapa also scored twice. Gutierrez went 3 for 3 and scored twice, while Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Toelken gave up four runs on 11 hits over five innings to get the win.
Skidmore opened the tournament on Feb. 25 with a 6-1 loss to Miller before falling to Bishop 10-0. Then, on Feb. 27, the Lady Cats fell to Alice 5-3 and the Ingleside varsity team 13-1.
