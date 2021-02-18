The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team notched its 20th victory of the season last week with a road triumph over Odem.
The Lady Cats won their fifth straight contest to move to 20-5 on the year with a 56-38 win over the Lady Owls at Owl Gym Feb. 2.
Skidmore used a dominating first-half performance to get the win.
The Lady Cats outscored Odem 15-4 in the opening period, then tacked seven onto their lead in the second period by outscoring the hosts 16-9 to make it 31-13 at halftime.
After Odem won the third quarter 16-12, Skidmore finished things off with a 13-9 win in the fourth period.
Mariella Gonzales carried the offensive load for S-T, converting 9 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 at the line to tally 23 points.
She made it a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds, six on both ends of the floor.
Kaydence Menchaca and Jasmine Terry both scored in double figures for the Lady Cats as well. Menchaca tallied 13 points go with six assists and five rebounds, while Terry had 12 points, five boards, three steals and two assists.
Mayra Salas, Brianna Flores, Brittany Hinojosa and Daniella Villarreal each scored two points.
Hinojosa had 13 rebounds and three steals in the win.
The win moved Skidmore to 12-1 in District 29-3A play.
The Lady Cats were slated to face Goliad in their season finale Feb. 5. A win over the Tigerettes would clinch at least a share of the district title.
S-T 52, Mathis 20
Behind a career-best scoring performance from Menchaca, the Lady Cats routed Mathis in Mathis Jan. 29.
Skidmore held the hosts to seven or fewer in each quarter and won every period on its way to the 32-point victory.
The Lady Cats led 12-7 after one, 33-9 after two and 45-15 after three quarters.
Menchaca went 12 of 24 from the field for the game, including 4 of 10 from long range, on her way to scoring a career-high 28 points.
The freshman also added three steals and two steals in the win.
Gonzales added a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. She came up just two steals shy of a triple-double by registering eight. She also had six blocks.
Hinojosa pulled down five rebounds to go with two points, two steals and two blocks.
Terry contributed two points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds.
