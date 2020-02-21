SKIDMORE – For the fourth straight year, the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats will play postseason basketball.
The Lady Cats clinched their fourth straight playoff berth last week with a 41-24 win over Goliad at the DuBose Special Events Center.
“Tonight was special for several reasons: (Katryna Hernandez’s) senior night, got a district win and clinched a playoff spot for the fourth consecutive year,” said Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe. “This team just keeps hitting goals left and right. A lot of people underestimated them, but they have been proving people wrong all year. We plan to keep that going.”
The Lady Cats led by just two at halftime, 15-13, but pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Tigerettes 14-4.
“There in the third quarter we just ran some (isolation) sets for (Jasmine Terry). She was able to take her defender off the dribble and just create in space,” Stowe said. “We were able to get on a good little run during that time.”
Brittany Hinojosa carried the scoring load for the Lady Cats, pouring in a game-best 17 points. She also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Terry finished with seven points to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Hernandez, in her final home game, had five points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Lady Cats improved to 21-12 overall and 7-3 in District 29-3A play.
They are currently third in the district standings, a half game back of Aransas Pass for second.
The Tigerettes fell to 2-9 in district play.
Brooke Yanta led the scoring effort for the Tigerettes with 11 points.
Skidmore-Tynan also won the junior varsity contest 31-15 over Goliad.
Aryana Garcia and Kayla Martinez both scored eight points to lead the Lady Cat JV team. Neddia Gonzales chipped in six points.
Odem 39, S-T 27
The district-leading Lady Owls clinched the district championship with a win over Skidmore on Jan. 31.
Odem won every quarter and held Skidmore to seven points or fewer in each one to pick up the win.
Hernandez had 11 points to lead Skidmore. She also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals.
Terry scored eight points to go with five rebounds, while Hinojosa had six points and eight rebounds.