Aransas Pass exploded for a big inning in the seventh to eliminate the Skidmore-Tynan softball team from playoff contention April 23.
The Lady Panthers broke open a 3-2 contest by scoring eight times in the top of the seventh inning on the way to an 11-3 win in a fourth-place tiebreaker game in George West.
With the victory, Aransas Pass clinched the final playoff spot out of District 29-3A and ended Skidmore-Tynan’s season.
The Lady Cats went 11-16 in former Beeville assistant coach Tiffany Castillo’s first year at the helm.
The Lady Panthers broke a scoreless tie with a run in the third and pushed its lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning.
Daniella Villarreal cut it back to a one-run game on the sixth pitch of the bottom of the sixth inning, hitting a two-run home run to make it 3-2.
Aransas Pass started the next inning with a single, kicking off what would become an eight-run outburst. The Lady Panthers used six hits and three Skidmore errors to plate the runs.
Skidmore scored its final run of the season when Kylie Laughlin scored on Madison Chapa’s groundout to second.
Laughlin hit two doubles as part of her 2-for-3 performance.
Makayla Arevalo and Claudia Fuentes both went 1 for 4 on the day. Arevalo’s hit was a leadoff triple in the first inning, but she was stranded at that bag.
Savannah Toelken shouldered the loss. She gave up 11 runs on 15 and struck out six in seven innings.
