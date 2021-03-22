The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat softball team jumped out to a quick lead on Aransas Pass March 9, but big innings in the second and fourth by the Lady Panthers helped them erase their deficit and beat Skidmore.
Aransas Pass used a seven-run second and a five-run fourth to dig out of an early hole on its way to a 15-5 six-inning victory in Skidmore.
Skidmore, which fell to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in District 29-3A with the loss, scored the game’s first four runs but was stymied after that.
Makayla Arevalo scored Skidmore’s first run on a passed ball.
Sivounay Ramirez then drove in Daniella Villarreal and Claudia Fuentes with a two-run double.
Savannah Toelken followed that with an RBI double, plating Ramirez to make it 4-0.
Skidmore’s lead didn’t last long, though.
Aransas Pass turned seven hits and two Lady Cat errors into seven runs and never trailed again.
Brittany Hinojosa hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second, which would prove to be Skidmore’s final run of the game.
Aransas Pass, meanwhile, posted five in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game in six innings.
Jasmine Terry took the loss in the circle. She gave up 15 runs on 16 hits, struck out two and walked two in 5 2/3 innings.
Toelken and Hinojosa both had two hits and an RBI, while Ramirez had one hit and two RBIs.
Six other Lady Cats had one hit apiece in the loss.
Lady Cats win three of five at Port Aransas tournament
Skidmore-Tynan won its first three games, but lost its final two, at the Port Aransas tournament March 4-5.
The Lady Cats opened with a 5-1 victory over Banquete March 4.
Arevalo hit a double and a single and scored twice for Skidmore, while Hinojosa went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles.
Ramirez had the team’s lone RBI in the win.
Terry got the win. She gave up just one run on five hits and struck out three in five innings.
The Lady Cats then downed Taft 11-7 by scoring four in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Ramirez and Chapa both recorded three hits and drove in a run, while Villarreal and Toelken both had one hit and two RBIs.
Terry hit a triple and a single and had one RBI and scored once.
Chapa, Kylie Laughlin and Eddika Hernandez all scored twice.
Toelken got the win in the circle. She gave up seven runs on 13 hits and struck out two.
The Lady Cats finished play on March 4 with a 10-1 win over host Port Aransas, scoring five times in both the second and third innings.
Ramirez was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Laughlin went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Arevalo drove in two runs, and Terry drove in one run and scored once.
Fuentes and Chapa also scored two runs apiece.
Terry got the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits and striking out three.
On March 5, the Lady Cats fell to Aransas Pass 7-1 and then to Charlotte 9-0.
Against Aransas Pass, Terry had two hits and Chapa drove in the team’s only run. Toelken took the loss in the circle.
Against Charlotte, Hinojosa hit a double and Ramirez had a single for the team’s only two hits. Terry was hit with the loss on the rubber.
