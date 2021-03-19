Tim Stowe watched Jasmine Terry, Brittany Hinojosa and Mayra Salas grow up.
They were second-graders when Stowe started his teaching career 11 years ago. He watched them play youth soccer, and basketball and softball.
Now, those three are seniors, and they are just months away from becoming high school graduates.
They – along with Brianna Flores, who joined the group as a freshman when she transferred to Skidmore-Tynan – played their last game for Stowe and the Lady Cat basketball program March 2.
It was an instant classic that none of the four – or Stowe and any Lady Cat fan for that matter – will soon forget.
In a double-overtime back-and-forth affair, Bishop ended Skidmore-Tynan’s season 54-51 in the UIL 3A Region IV Championship Game at the Gomez Sports Complex on the campus of H.M. King High School in Kingsville.
“They have nothing to be ashamed of and really nothing to be sad about. They gave it their all,” Stowe said after the loss, which snapped his team’s 10-game win streak.
“I told them, ‘How else would you rather lose? If you have to lose, how else would you rather lose than to be in the fifth round, the regional final game and to go into double overtime?’
“If you’re going to lose, that is absolutely the way you want to go down. I’m very proud of them.”
The loss ended Skidmore-Tynan’s postseason run in the regional finals for the second time in three seasons.
And it ended a four-year run for the team’s four seniors that featured 101 total victories.
“They mean a lot to me,” Terry said about her fellow seniors. “I’ve been playing with Brittany and Mayra since we were little kids and Bri since freshman year when she moved here.
“Nobody ever gives up, and we all love each other.”
The newcomer to that group echoed Terry about the love they have for each other.
“They’re so important,” said Flores. “We’re all friends. We hang out. And our teamwork is so good.
“We just love each other.”
They share that love with their coach, and he gives it right back.
“They’re very, very special,” said Stowe, who, at one point during the postgame interview, stopped in the middle of a sentence to tell Terry that he loved her and was proud of her.
“I became really close with all of them. ... I think we’ve always just had a special bond.
“It’s a very special group.
“I’m going to miss them terribly.”
The quartet’s final game in a Lady Cat uniform will go down as one of the most memorable in program history.
The Lady Cats and Lady Badgers were so evenly matched that the outcome couldn’t be decided in 32 minutes.
Instead, it took 40 minutes for the outcome to be decided with Bishop outscoring the Lady Cats 9-6 in the second overtime stanza to secure the win and the first trip to the state semifinals in program history.
Bishop led 10-6 after one quarter, but Skidmore returned that favor in the second quarter by the same count, sending the game to the break tied at 16.
Skidmore-Tynan scored the first five points of the second half, which included a Terry 3-pointer, the team’s first and only trey of the night and part of Terry’s 13-point performance.
By the end of the third, Skidmore held a 33-26 edge over the Lady Badgers.
Then, as Stowe would say afterward, Bishop got “reckless in a good way” in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Badgers aggressively attacked the basket on nearly every possession and whittled away at Skidmore’s lead.
Eventually, Bishop erased Skidmore’s advantage altogether, knotting the game at 41 to force an extra stanza.
In that first overtime period, Kaydence Menchaca, who scored a team-best 20 points, gave Skidmore a 45-43 lead with 1:55 left; however, Bishop responded with two free throws on the ensuing possession.
Flores couldn’t convert on Skidmore’s next possession, and the same fate befell Bishop on the final possession of the extra period. That sent the game to a second extra period with the score tied at 45.
With 2:36 left in the second overtime, Mariella Gonzales, who had 14 points on the night, scored underneath and was fouled, giving Skidmore the chance to the take the lead.
She couldn’t convert, though, and it would prove to be the last time the Lady Cats would have a chance to go in front.
Bishop converted an and-one 27 seconds later to go up by three, then hit two free throws on the next possession to go up by five.
A Menchaca layup got Skidmore within three with 45 seconds left, but Bishop responded with two free throws.
Menchaca then hit two free throws to make it 54-51 with 18 seconds left.
After two missed free throws by the Lady Badgers, Skidmore got the last possession with two seconds left but couldn’t get off a shot.
“I think the reason we lost this game is because we quit being the aggressor,” Stowe said. “That was kind of our theme for the whole game that the aggressors will be triumphant.
“... I felt like, the first quarter, Bishop was the aggressor. Then, the second and third quarters, we were the aggressor. And then, in the fourth, we just weren’t as confident with attacking the basket and drawing fouls, and Bishop got a little reckless in a good way and ... did nothing but attack the basket.”
The loss was the final chapter of a season that nobody expected from a team that was bounced in the first round the year before.
“It truly doesn’t matter where you start. As long as you get a little bit better each day, anything is possible,” Stowe said. “Nobody picked us to win the district. Nobody picked us to go to the regional tournament. When we played (Santa Gertrudis Academy) here, I don’t think many people picked us to win that game.
“Sometimes coaches just say that stuff, and I’m guilty of it, just to be positive and help the kids think that they can become great,” he continued. “And somewhere along the way, we actually became really great. That’s a testament to our kids.”
Terry described it as her “best season yet.”
“Personally, I’m not going to lie, it was my best season yet,” she said with her cheeks still stained with tears. “I know every year is special, but this year, I don’t even really know how to put it into words. It was just special.”
“(The loss is) pretty difficult, but I mean, I’m excited that we made it this far,” Flores said. “A lot of people didn’t think we would make it this far, but we made it to the fifth round. We were really looking forward to going to state and really thought we could beat (Bishop).
“I’m just happy that we made it this far.”
