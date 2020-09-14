SKIDMORE – Chloe Smith hit .275 for the match and had a team-best 17 kills, but that wasn’t enough to help the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats beat district foe Orange Grove on Sept. 1.
Smith tallied 17 kills against just six errors on 40 attacks, but the Lady Dogs beat Skidmore in four sets at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore won the opening set of the match 25-22 behind an offense that produced 14 kills in the set.
Skidmore’s offense had just 22 total kills over the final three sets, though.
Orange Grove won all three of those sets, taking the second 25-15, the third 25-18 and the fourth 25-16.
The loss dropped Skidmore to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in District 29-3A play.
Smith, in addition to her 17 kills, had 10 assists, five digs and three aces.
Mariella Gonzales had 10 kills to go with five digs, while Kylie Laughlin had six kills and two digs.
Adriana Flores had a team-best 17 assists.
Eddika Hernandez had 23 digs, while Brianna Flores and Jasmine Terry each had 17 digs.
S-T 3, McMullen County 1
Gonzales led Skidmore-Tynan to a four-set victory over McMullen County on Aug. 28.
She hit .323 for the match with 16 kills against just six errors to pace the Lady Cat offense.
Smith had eight kills to go with 11 assists.
A. Flores had 15 assists, eight digs and a team-best five aces for Skidmore-Tynan.
Terry led the defense with 20 digs. B. Flores had 19 digs.
Terry also served up four aces.