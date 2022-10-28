The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats lost a heartbreaking five-set volleyball match to the Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs on Oct. 11.
After winning the first two sets 25-20, 25-19, the Lady Cats dropped the final three 25-13, 25-17, 15-6 in their non-district match in Orange Grove.
S-T’s Jenna Vasquez recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 19 digs.
Also leading the Lady Cats (23-10) were Brandi Cash with eight kills and seven blocks; Kaitlyn Salinas with nine kills and 10 digs; Kayli Smith with seven digs; Maggy Moreman with five kills, two aces and 20 digs; Mailey Hardin with 33 assists and 20 digs; Mia Briseno with seven digs; and Neddia Gonzales with six kills and eight digs.
S-T won the JV1 match 19-25, 27-25, 15-10 and was led by Jolie Mann’s four assists and one ace; Brogan Schmidt’s four kills, one block and three aces; Daylynn Moore’s three kills, two aces and three digs; Addison Sidonio’s one dig; Alexis Moron’s one kill, one ace and nine digs; Emma Koenig’s eight assists; Haylee Rodriguez’s five kills and one dig; Sydney Swinnea’s six kills, two aces and three digs; Chloe Franco’s one kill; and Alexis Flores’ one kill and one dig.
Orange Grove won the JV2 match 25-6, 25-9.
S-T sweeps Refugio
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats made quick work of the Refugio Lady Cats on Oct. 7 with a 25-15, 25-5, 25-6 District 28-2A victory in Skidmore.
Kaitlyn Salinas recorded nine kills, three aces and 16 digs for S-T, which was also led by Brandi Cash’s five kills and four blocks, Jenna Vasquez’s six kills and seven digs, Kayli Smith’s four digs, Maggy Moreman’s five kills and four digs, Mailey Hardin’s 19 assists and eight digs, and Neddia Gonzales’ nine aces.