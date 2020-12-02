It was slow going in the early stages for the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats on Nov. 14, but things picked up quickly in the second half to fuel a victory.
Skidmore outscored visiting Port Aransas 26-9 in the second half on its way to a 38-20 victory at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The hosts managed just 12 first-half points as they struggled from the field, but they were able to pop the cap on rim in the second half to the tune of a 12-point third and then a 14-point fourth as they pulled away for the win.
They turned a one-point halftime advantage into an 11-point lead in the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Marlins 14-7 in the fourth.
Skidmore shot just 26.1 percent from the field in the win, including just 4 of 28 from long range, but a 14-7 edge in points off turnovers and a 22-2 advantage in points in the paint helped offset the struggles from the field.
Skidmore had 20 steals on Port Aransas’ 36 turnovers while turning it over just 10 times.
Jasmine Terry hit three triples on her way to a team-best 11 points to go with four assists and three rebounds.
Mari Gonzales scored eight points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. She also had five assists and six steals.
Brittany Hinojosa scored six points and grabbed five rebounds. She also had eight steals.
Daniella Villarreal added five points and two boards.
Santa Gertrudis 45, S-T 26
Skidmore’s struggles from the field stretched into their Nov. 17 date with Santa Gertrudis in Skidmore.
The Lady Lions outscored Skidmore 9-2 in the first quarter and led 26-9 at halftime. SGA won the second half by two points, 19-17.
The Lady Cats converted just 7 of 40 from the field, a 17.5-percent clip. That included a 2 for 22 showing from 3-point range.
Brianna Flores scored 10 points to lead the Lady Cat offense. She also had four rebounds and two assists.
Gonzales had six points, seven rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Cats fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss.
