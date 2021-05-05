Skidmore-Tynan’s softball team wrapped up regular season play April 20 with a road loss at Odem, but the Lady Cats season didn’t end that night.
The Lady Cats, with their 6-8 district record, finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the district standings.
Skidmore then won the toss to receive a bye in the play-in tournament. Aransas Pass and Goliad were slated to play April 22 with the winner advancing to face Skidmore-Tynan for District 29-3A’s final playoff spot.
Skidmore was slated to face the winner of Aransas Pass and Goliad on April 24.
The Lady Cats finished the regular season with a mark of 11-15 overall after the 11-3 loss to Odem on April 20.
Odem scored eight times over the first two innings and was never threatened.
Skidmore got two runs back in the third when Daniella Villarreal hit a two-run home run to left.
Claudia Fuentes drove in the team’s other run in the top of the seventh when he hit a single to right to plate Makayla Arevalo.
Villarreal finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Arevalo went 2 for 4 with two runs.
Fuentes, Sivounay Ramirez and Kylie Laughlin each hit singles.
Savannah Toelken took the loss in the circle. She gave up 11 runs on 11 hits, struck out one and walked five in six innings.
Mathis 10, S-T 8
Mathis completed a sweep of the Lady Cats with a win in Mathis April 15.
Mathis broke a scoreless tie in the fourth by pushing across three runs. The Lady Pirates then added three more in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Skidmore scored four times in the top of the sixth thanks to four bases-loaded walks.
The Lady Cats added four more in the top of the seventh. Madison Chapa hit a two-run double; Samantha Gutierrez hit an RBI bunt single and then scored two batters later on a wild pitch.
Gutierrez, Arevalo and Ramirez each had two hits.
Chapa finished the game 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Gutierrez, Brittany Hinojosa, Toelken and Laughlin each had one RBI.
Toelken took the loss. She allowed 10 runs on 17 hits over six innings.
