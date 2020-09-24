SKIDMORE – The host Lady Cats dominated the first set and then won a pair of close sets to pick up their first district win of the season last week.
Skidmore-Tynan swept Aransas Pass at the DuBose Special Events Center on Sept. 8, earning its first District 29-3A victory of the year.
“We looked good in the first set; I was happy with that,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez about the win.
“I don’t know how we went from that in the first set to how we played in the next two sets, but at least we got the win.”
Skidmore improved to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in district play with the victory.
Skidmore won 25-12 in the opening set, then claimed victories of 25-21 and 25-22 in the next two sets to finish off the sweep.
Mariella Gonzales had a team-best 11 kills for Skidmore. She hit .421 for the match with the 11 kills against just three errors on 19 attacks.
She also had seven digs, a solo block and a block assist.
Chloe Smith added six kills to go with 11 assists, four digs and a block assist.
Brittany Hinojosa, Kylie Laughlin and Neddia Gonzales each put down two kills for the Lady Cats.
Adriana Flores tied for the team lead with 11 assists. She also had five aces and eight digs.
S-T 3, Beeville 1
The Lady Cats completed a season sweep of their Highway 181 rival at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Sept. 4.
The Lady Cats took the opening set 25-19 and went up 2-0 with a 25-23 win in the second set.
Beeville extended the match by winning 25-19 in the third set, but Skidmore closed out the match with a 25-20 victory in the fourth set.
The Lady Cats recorded at least 10 kills in all four sets, including 14 in the first set when they hit .440 as a team with just three errors on 25 attacks.
M. Gonzales had a team-high 17 kills and hit .389 for the match. She also had six digs, two aces and two solo blocks.
Smith had a triple-double in the victory with 10 kills, 16 assists and 12 digs.
N. Gonzales added six kills, while Laughlin posted five and Hinojosa put down three.
Flores added 13 assists and 18 digs.
Brianna Flores had 23 digs, Jasmine Terry had 21, and Hinojosa added 10.