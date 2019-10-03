SKIDMORE – Lady Cat volleyball coach Holly Vasquez oftentimes after her team’s matches will stay in the coaches office with the blinds drawn, hoping to avoid a postgame interview.
After Tuesday night’s match, she felt more like camping out in the office with the lights off until every soul left the DuBose Special Events Center.
Vasquez’s Lady Cats lost in five sets to District 29-3A foe George West Tuesday night in the most excruciating way possible, by losing three straight sets after winning the first two sets of the match, the second time they’ve done that in district play this season.
“I don’t know. I really don’t,” were Vasquez’s first words when she emerged from her office after the loss.
“It’s like we don’t want to win, like we don’t want to put ourselves in a good situation,” she continued. “If we had beat Odem and got this, we would have been going into Goliad undefeated, both of us.
“It’s like we’re afraid to be at the top.”
Skidmore started the night slow, falling behind 10-3 in the opening set, but rallied to win 25-21 for a 1-0 lead.
They dominated the second set, winning 25-16 to take a two sets to none lead in the match.
Then it all just fell apart.
“That’s our nemesis: We can not win Set 3,” said Vasquez. “Odem, AP, tonight. I said that was our one goal for tonight, to win Set 3.
“I don’t know,” she repeated.
George West led from outset in the third set and survived a late rally from the Lady Cats to extend the match with a 25-23 win.
“We were content. We just played point for point and then we didn’t start playing until it’s ‘oh no, we’re about to lose this,’” said Vasquez when asked what changed between the second and third sets.
“It’s like they are content with just coasting. They never want to go full throttle and finish something.”
In the fourth set, George West again led from the outset and got little resistance on its way to a 25-18 win that forced the tiebreaking fifth set.
Skidmore seemed to be reinvigorated in the final set, winning the first six points and eight of the first 10 for a 7-1 advantage, a run that included four kills from Katryna Hernandez.
However, in what could only be considered a microcosm of the entire match, George West came storming back.
The Lady Horns won four of the next five points to get back within striking distance.
The two teams then traded the next eight points, making it 13-10 in favor of Skidmore.
A George West hitting error then put Skidmore on match point, 14-10.
The Horns won the next five points, which included an S-T service error and hitting error and a Horn ace.
It also included a tandem block by GW’s Makaylah Davis and Caitlyn Jones that capped the night’s longest rally, where Skidmore gave Hernandez just two chances at an attack, the second of which turned into the point-winning block.
Vasquez didn’t know how to respond when asked about the rally.
“I just think my key players are not doing what I need them to do at the points that I need them to do it,” she said.
“I don’t know. I really don’t,” she added once again.
Hernandez earned her fifth kill of the set on GW’s first match point, tying the game at 15.
Skidmore got to match point twice after that, but a GW kill tied the set on each of them.
GW got to match point at 17-16, but a Brittany Hinojosa kill spoiled that and tied the match.
On the 37th point of the set, a Skidmore hitting error pushed the Horns back to match point for the third time on the night.
The Horns finally finished off the comeback on the 38th point with Jones putting down a kill for the winning point.
Hernandez finished the match with match-best numbers in both kills and digs with 27 and 32, respectively.
She also had a team-high five solo blocks for the Lady Cats.
Jackie Hernandez had a triple-double with 15 kills, 29 assists and 24 digs for Skidmore-Tynan.
Brittany Hinojosa had nine kills, while Brianna Flores recorded four to go with 16 digs.
Avea Gonzales had 18 assists and 21 digs on the night. She also had two solo blocks.
Noemi Gonzales recorded 24 digs and Jasmine Terry had 23 digs for the Lady Cats in the loss.
The Lady Cats fell to 21-7 overall and 3-2 in District 29-3A play on the year with the loss.
The Lady Cat junior varsity team picked up a win over George West in two sets earlier in the night.
Skidmore improved to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in district play by winning 25-15 and 25-22 over the visiting Lady Horns.
Jada Alvarado and Celeste Huerta both had three kills in the win. Savannah Toelken, Yaneli Aguilar, Kaitlyn Salinas and Eddika Hernandez each had three aces.
The Lady Cat JV2 team also picked up a win over George West to up its record to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Skidmore won 25-11 in the first set and 25-14 in the second set to get the victory.
S-T 3, Aransas Pass 1
The Lady Cats downed Aransas Pass last Friday in four sets. Skidmore won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-19, before the Lady Panthers won the third set 25-21.
The Lady Cats then finished off the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
J. Hernandez led the Lady Cats with a triple-double of 14 kills, 12 assists and 17 digs. She also had four aces.
K. Hernandez added nine kills to go with 16 digs and four aces.
Gonzales had 12 assists and 10 digs for Skidmore.