ARANSAS PASS – The Skidmore-Tynan volleyball team won its 23rd match of the year Tuesday night with a four-set victory over Aransas Pass.
The Lady Cats upped their mark to 23-8 overall and 4-3 in District 29-3A play with the victory.
The first set went to extra points with Skidmore-Tynan finally grabbing a 26-24 win over the host Lady Panthers.
The visitors then took a 2-0 lead in the match by downing Aransas Pass 25-19 in the second set.
The Lady Panthers routed Skidmore in the third set, winning 25-9 to push the match to a fourth set.
Skidmore-Tynan won that fourth set, 25-19, to close out the match and complete the season sweep of Aransas Pass.
Jackie Hernandez and Katryna Hernandez combined for 18 of the team’s 27 kills in the win with both recording nine.
J. Hernandez also added 11 assists and seven digs.
K. Hernandez chipped in 13 digs and tied for the team lead in aces with six.
Mari Gonzales recorded four kills for the Lady Cats, while Brittany Hinojosa had three and Avea Gonzales recorded two.
A. Gonzales also had 10 assists, 12 digs and four aces for Skidmore.
Jasmine Terry recorded a team-high 15 digs.
Adriana Flores tied K. Hernandez for the team lead in aces with six.