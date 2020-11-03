ODEM – The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat volleyball team polished off its 2020 regular season with a three-set victory over Odem Oct. 23.
Skidmore finished the regular season with a mark of 13-6 overall and 9-5 in District 29-3A play.
The Lady Cats will enter the 3A postseason as the No. 3 seed out of the district.
They will face Santa Gertrudis Academy in the bi-district round of the postseason Friday at Calallen. The start time for the match was not available by press time.
In the regular-season finale, the Lady Cats downed Odem 25-16 in the first set, 25-13 in the second set and 25-16 in the third set.
Chloe Smith paced the Lady Cat offense with 18 kills to go with 12 digs, three blocks and six assists.
Mariella Gonzales added seven kills. She also had four digs and a block.
Adriana Flores recorded 19 assists to fuel the offense. She also had 11 digs on the other side for a double-double.
Brianna Flores led the way on the defensive side with 20 digs.
Jasmine Terry had 15 digs, while Samantha Gutierrez recorded eight.
Goliad 3, S-T 0
The Lady Cats fell to district champion Goliad on Oct. 20 for the second time in three days.
Goliad won the three sets by counts of 25-8, 25-13 and 25-10.
Smith and Gonzales had five kills apiece for Skidmore. Kylie Laughlin added four.
Terry led the defense with 14 digs. B. Flores had seven digs, while A. Flores, Smith and Gutierrez had six digs each.
Goliad 3, S-T 0
The Lady Cats fell to Goliad in three sets on Oct. 17.
Goliad won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-7 and the third set 25-10.
Gonzales had six of the team’s eight kills in the loss.
Terry led the defense with 13 digs. B. Flores added eight digs.
S-T 3, Taft 0
The Lady Cats wrapped up their home slate with a three-set romp of Taft at the DuBose Special Events Center on Oct. 16.
The Lady Cats won every set by at least 10 points to complete the season sweep of the Lady Greyhounds.
The hosts won the first set 25-15 before winning 25-7 in the second set. Skidmore then won the third set by a 25-14 count.
Smith led a Lady Cat offense that hit .356 for the match. The freshman outside hitter hit .440 herself with 14 kills against three errors on 25 attacks.
She also had 10 assists, six digs and two solo blocks in the win.
Gonzales had seven kills and hit .455 for the match. She also had four digs and a solo block.
Laughlin added four kills.
A. Flores led the team in assists and aces with 13 and four, respectively. She also had nine digs.
Terry had a team-best 20 digs. B. Flores had 10 digs.