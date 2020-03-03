CORPUS CHRISTI – In the months leading up to the start of the 2019-20 season, Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball coach Tim Stowe found himself answering the same questions over and over again on how his team was going to be able to win games without some of the pieces from the previous year’s regional runner-up team.
His answer remained the same time and time again: “We’re going to find a way.”
The season ended for Skidmore-Tynan on Feb. 20 in the area playoffs, but not before the Lady Cats found a way to win 24 games and a fourth straight bi-district title.
“There weren’t very many people who thought we could win,” Stowe said following his team’s 28-27 loss to Santa Gertrudis Academy in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
“Everybody was asking me how we were going to win. ... My response was always, ‘The girls we have are going to do it.’ ... I definitely feel like we exceeded the expectations of everybody else.”
“I feel like the girls really performed well and they grew a lot,” he said as he reflected on the year. “... We started the season 0-3, but then we finished the season 24-10.
“Once we got the girls from volleyball and we got a couple of practices in, they came together well.”
Santa Gertrudis denied the Lady Cats (24-13) a third straight area championship by holding them off with their stall offense down the stretch of the final quarter.
The Lady Lions, who led after each of the first three quarters, had pushed their lead out to 28-22 by midway point of the fourth quarter.
Jasmine Terry then hit her first and only 3-pointer of the game to cut the SGA lead in half. After a Lion turnover, Mariella Gonzales scored her first and only basket of the night.
That would prove to be the final points of the game, though.
Santa Gertrudis went into its stall offense and was able to chew up clock and keep the ball away from the Lady Cats.
With just under a minute left, Skidmore finally forced a turnover and had a chance to run a play off a throw-in from under its own hoop.
Katryna Hernandez caught the ball in the paint, but couldn’t get the shot to fall.
“I really thought we were going to score,” said Stowe. “We got a good shot. It just didn’t go in.”
After that, SGA ran nearly all the time off the clock before Skidmore finally fouled with 1.6 seconds left.
“Once it didn’t go in, I wish we would have fouled sooner for sure,” said Stowe, who chose not to use his final timeout during the team’s previous possession.
“In hindsight, that would have helped maybe,” the coach said when asked if he regretted not taking that timeout to get the chance to remind his players that they needed to foul if they were behind when SGA got the ball back.
“But, we’ve played 37 games now and we’ve had several close games. The girls know (they have to foul).”
“We had the foul call on, but we just didn’t do it. I was out on the court. I thought I was going to get a technical. I was kind of hoping I would get a technical just to get the clock to stop.”
Santa Gertrudis’ Sierra Sandoval missed that final free throw attempt with 1.6 ticks left and Skidmore got the rebound before Stowe called his last timeout.
He drew up a play for Hernandez to catch it at half court, but the pass went through her hands and harmlessly rolled along the hardwood as time expired.
Hernandez, in her final game as a Lady Cat, tied for the team lead in scoring with six points.
Four of those six came in the first quarter. After that, she was held to just two free throws.
“The first half we struggled to get her the ball just because ... we had so much adrenaline going trying to break the press that I feel like it was clouding our decision making,” said Stowe. “Once we did break the press, we just weren’t running the offense very well.”
The entire Skidmore roster had a case of the misses throughout the game.
“I think, in the first half, we came out just a little tight and a little nervous. I think that affected their shots,” Stowe said. “We just couldn’t finish around the rim very well and we definitely couldn’t hit a 3-point shot. I think nerves had a lot to do with it.”
Terry tied Hernandez for the team lead in scoring with six.
Brianna Flores added five points and Brittany Hinojosa scored four points.
S-T 42, Lytle 35
The Lady Cats captured their fourth straight bi-district championship with a win over Lytle in Poteet in the first round of the playoffs Feb. 18.
The Lady Cats won each of the middle two quarters by five points each – 17-12 and 12-7, respectively – to pull away for the victory.
Hinojosa, Hernandez and Terry were all in double figures for the Lady Cats in the victory. Hinojosa led the way with 13 points, while Hernandez added 12 points. Terry hit a pair of triples on her way to scoring 11 points.