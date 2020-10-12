SKIDMORE – After a nearly three-week-long break, the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat volleyball team returned to the court Sept. 29 and claimed its sixth win of the season.
The Lady Cats returned in style by winning in three sets over visiting Odem at the DuBose Special Events Center.
“It was great to be back on the court and it was even better to get the win,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez.
“We had some good moments and we had some bad moments. We let things get away from us in the third set, but we still won, so I’m happy about that.”
The Lady Cats won the opening set of the match 25-17, then followed with a dominating 25-9 win in the second set.
They built an eight-point lead in the early stages of the third set, but Odem rallied back to push the set into extra points before Skidmore finally captured a 28-26 victory.
Chloe Smith hit .355 for the match with 15 kills against four errors on 31 attacks.
She also recorded eight assists, had four digs and registered two solo blocks.
Mariella Gonzales recorded nine kills and four digs to go with one solo block and a block assist.
Adriana Flores had a team-best 14 assists, while Samantha Gutierrez led the team in digs with 23.
Gutierrez also led the team in service aces with four.
Jasmine Terry had 22 digs and Brianna Flores had 15 digs.
The Lady Cats evened their District 29-3A record at 2-2 with the victory, and improved to 6-3 overall.
