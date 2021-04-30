The seniors of the Skidmore-Tynan softball program will forever have a moment to remember on the night of their final home contest.
The Lady Cats rallied from down four runs through four innings to beat the George West Lady Longhorns 11-10 on April 13.
Skidmore scored in every inning, but the Lady Cats trailed 10-6 going into the fifth inning.
They got a run back in the fifth on a solo home run by Madison Chapa, then went in front for the first time by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
Makayla Arevalo hit an RBI double to score the first run, then Claudia Fuentes tied the game at 10 when she hit a two-run triple that plated Arevalo and Brittany Hinojosa.
Two batters later, Savannah Toelken hit an RBI single to plate Fuentes for the game-winning run.
Toelken retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to polish off the victory.
The game was tied 1-1 after one, but GW took a 5-1 lead in the top of the second. Skidmore scored twice in the second and once in the third to make it 5-4, but the Lady Horns pushed across five in the top of the fourth for a 10-4 lead.
Skidmore (11-13, 6-6 District 29-3A) then scored the final seven runs of the contest to get the win.
Kylie Laughlin finished the game 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Chapa went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
Fuentes was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Arevalo went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Tolken was 3 for 4 with on RBI.
Erica Hinojosa and Sivounay Ramirez both drove in runs as well for the Lady Cats.
Toelken gave up seven earned runs on 15 hits over seven innings in the winning effort in the circle.
S-T 16, Taft 6
The Lady Cats posted at least four runs in three different innings to beat Taft in six innings April 9.
Skidmore grabbed a 5-2 lead in the opening inning, then pushed its advantage to 9-2 in the top of the third with four runs. The Lady Cats then added two more in the fifth before pushing across five runs in the sixth.
Seven different Lady Cats had at least two hits, including Jasmine Terry and Hinojosa, who both had three hits. Terry was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs, while Hinojosa went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs.
Daniella Villarreal went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.
Arevalo had two hits, two RBIs and two runs, as did Chapa. Laughlin and Ramirez both had two hits, one RBI and two runs.
Terry picked up the win in the circle. She gave up six runs on 11 hits, struck out 10 and walked five in six innings.
